Two Retail Shootings in 24 Hours: What You Need to Know

On Tuesday night, two separate shootings occurred at retailers on opposite ends of the U.S., leaving one dead and five injured.

In a Target parking lot in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood, an unidentified gunman opened fire at around 9 p.m., striking three people, according to Philadelphia police. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two other victims were left in critical condition and brought to a nearby hospital.

Across the country at the Fashion Show Mall, located on the bustling Las Vegas Strip, three people were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The incident was reported at about 6:15 p.m. local time, according to officials.

Several American retailers developed stricter gun policies following a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart this August that left 22 dead and 24 injured. Walmart updated its policy and now asks customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores, and CEO Doug McMillon called for lawmakers to pass stricter regulations on background checks. In the days and weeks that followed, other major retailers implemented new gun regulations, among them CVS Health, Walgreens, Wegmans and Kroger.

Target has asked shoppers not to bring firearms into its stores since 2014, including in states that have open-carry laws. Following the El Paso shooting, the retailer told FN it takes a “comprehensive approach” to its safety procedures.

“We consistently review our programs and security measures to help us be as prepared as possible in the event of a security situation,” a spokesperson said.

This story is developing.

