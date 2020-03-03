This Is How Macy’s Plans to Reinvent the Department Store Model

A customer leaves Macy's with bags in both hands during Black Friday shopping in New York.

Macy’s recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Market by Macy’s store in Southlake, Texas. The 20,000-square-feet retail space is around one tenth of the size of a regular Macy’s store and was designed to act as a localized social gathering space for the Southlake community.

When designing the space, the Macy’s brand experience team aimed to meet the needs of current consumers who often desire more personal shopping experiences. Alongside fashion brands that are typically available in Macy’s full-line stores, like Levi’s and Tommy Hilfiger, Market by Macy’s offers a curated selection of products from local Texas brands as well as direct-to-consumer labels aimed at making the shopping experience more intimate. Local brands include Criquet and Texas Standard while Bombas is a standout direct-to-consumer offering.

“We’re taking a community-centric approach to the merchandising,” noted Rachel Shechtman, Macy’s brand experience officer. To achieve the level of product curation Macy’s targeted for the project, Shechtman’s team worked with over 50 local partners in the men’s, women’s, kids, home and gifts categories. Around 30% of Market by Macy’s offerings will be local products.

In addition to a paired down merchandising strategy, Market by Macy’s includes a full café that serves breakfast, lunch and alcohol, as well as modern beauty counter. Both activations also feature local product and were designed to be gathering places for customers.

Macy’s announced promising Q4 results last week that detailed $8.34 billion in revenue, ahead of analysts’ $8.32 billion prediction. The company is currently undergoing a three-year-turnaround plan that includes restructuring its offices, shutting down 125 stores and implementing a new retail strategy.

“Market by Macy’s will play an important role in our off-mall expansion,” says Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc. “Our vision for Macy’s is to build an ecosystem that gives our customers easier and more convenient access to the fullness of the Macy’s brand, from online to offline, on-mall to off-mall, flagship to off-price.”

Macy’s has confirmed that it will continue to explore the Market by Macy’s concept with the opening of new locations in Fort Worth, TX, Atlanta, GA and Washington, DC throughout 2020.

It joins other traditional players, most notably Nordstrom, that have recently take a more localized approach to retail by launching highly-curated, small-format stores.

