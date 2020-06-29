Mango Reopens Nearly All Stores — Here’s How It Says It Will Keep Shoppers Safe

Mango continues to reopen its global fleet of stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-fashion retailer announced on Friday that its outposts in the United States are the latest to open back up to the public. Currently, about 90% of its brick-and-mortar units — or upwards of 1,900 locations around the world — are back in operation.

Since launching its reopening plan, 86 out of the 110 countries in which Mango operates have resumed business. (These markets include Germany, Austria, Turkey, Portugal, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.)

“Mango’s priority during the relaxation of lockdown is the health of its employees and customers,” the company wrote in a statement. “In compliance with local regulations, all the necessary safety and hygiene measures have been adopted in all its stores.”

Among the health precautions at its reopened locations, Mango said it has enhanced the cleaning and disinfecting of stores; provided personal protective equipment for employees and customers; limited the number of shoppers allowed in at any given time; and steamed garments at high temperatures to kill bacteria. What’s more, fitting rooms will only be opened at the request of customers and at limited capacity.

Mango’s stores in the U.S. have been shuttered since mid-March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has sickened more than 10.1 million people and killed at least 502,500 around the world. It began reopening stores in mid-April and anticipates that 100% of its total physical locations will be reopened “in the coming weeks.”

In the meantime, the chain has continued to sell online and deliver products as usual, given that its distribution system was not affected by the health crisis. “The company has made every effort to satisfy its customers, adapting deliveries and returns to the current situation, for example, by extending the returns deadline and allowing deliveries to be collected from stores once they reopen,” Mango added.

At the end of the 2019 fiscal year, the retailer’s online sales exceeded 564 million euros, or $635.83 million at current exchange.