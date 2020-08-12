Re-route my subscription: Click here

Leandra Medine Cohen Returns to Man Repeller After Diversity Controversy

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Leandra Medine Cohen
Leandra Medine Cohen in her apartment in New York.
CREDIT: Annie Tritt

Leandra Medine Cohen has broken her silence. It’s been eight weeks since the fashion influencer announced that she would be leaving her post at Man Repeller, the fashion blog she started a decade ago, following diversity criticisms and discrimination allegations. On Tuesday, Cohen announced her return.

“I’m slowly returning to the brand in an updated, less operational role that will impact the overall structure of my involvement in the company,” she wrote in a blog post. “I know this sounds very vague, but it will make more sense soon. After years of thinking it’s been my role to teach, I’m eager to spend more time learning from the team, who is showing me what Man Repeller can be.”

Related

Man Repeller's Leandra Medine Cohen Steps Down Following Discrimination Allegations

Here's What All the Celebrities Wore to Sit Front-Row at the Kate Spade Fall 2019 Show at NYFW

Sandra Choi and Leandra Medine on Navigating Career Pressures, Trends That Should Go Away & The Power of High Heels

In June, Cohen found herself in hot water after penning a lengthy blog post as a response to anti-racism protests and the Black Lives Matter Movement where she committed to featuring underrepresented voices on the site and standing against racism. Backlash ensued from the public and multiple former employees, with many citing lack of diversity at the company.

Watch on FN

Cohen said after speaking to former employees and learning about some of her shortcomings as a leader, she decided to step down. “During a subsequent all-hands meeting with the current team at Man Repeller, it became even more clear that I did not fully grasp this responsibility, and ultimately, I made the decision to step back from my operational role,” her Aug. 11 blog post added.

Now that she is back, Cohen said she is grateful for the critical feedback she received. “The conversations have brought up lots of feelings of shame but have also reminded me of the value of connection — the foundational principle on which I started Man Repeller in the first place,” she wrote Tuesday.

Cohen admittedly doesn’t know what’s next, but she said the journey will include writing and living in the public eye again through both Instagram and Man Repeller.

“It would have been foolish to go away forever, even more to not use this opportunity (privilege, really) to critically examine what I put in the world and how it impacts those who engage with it,” she added.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad