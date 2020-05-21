Magic and Micam Americas Trade Shows Move to End of September

It looks late September is the trade show target.

On the same day Micam said its show in Milan would go on from Sept. 20 to 23, Magic Marketplace revealed that it plans to move its Las Vegas-based event to Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 from Aug. 17 to 19.

The show will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will include Project, WWD Magic and Micam Americas, the new footwear show.

“At this time of global uncertainty, the health, well being and safety of all of our visitors is our top priority,” organizers said in a statement. “As such, we have made the decision to postpone the event. Please know we are continually monitoring developments and closely following public health official guidance.”

Magic executives revealed the new Micam Americas show in February. It succeeds FN Platform.

When Magic engaged in conversation with Micam, “we realized there was an opportunity to help each marketplace bring new product to expand everyone’s offering and work collaboratively with retailers to make it a seamless and positive experience,” said Tom Nastos, chief commercial officer of Informa Markets Fashion, at the time.

Siro Badon, president of Micam Milano, said, “Micam will share with Magic the goals of connecting the footwear industry through landmark event experiences. We are pleased to extend the Micam brand into Micam Americas through our partnership with Informa Markets and join the exciting U.S. fashion community.”