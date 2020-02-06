Informa Partners With Micam Milano, FN Ends Collaboration with FN Platform

Informa Markets is partnering with Micam Milano to introduce a North American edition of Micam.

Micam Americas will debut Aug. 17 to 19 in Las Vegas, running alongside Magic and Project. It will succeed FN Platform.

Footwear News has decided not to continue the collaboration with the footwear trade show, but will remain a strong media partner.

“We’ve had an incredibly successful partnership with Magic and FN Platform for the last decade. Now, we are poised to focus on a number of exciting new business opportunities and consumer-facing initiatives in 2020 and beyond,” said Michael Atmore, editorial director of FN and brand development director for Fairchild Media.

Tom Nastos, chief commercial officer of Informa Markets Fashion, said the move would help Magic address the changing demands of trade shows within the footwear community, specifically with the goal of aligning dates and venues globally. “We saw the challenges [of overlapping dates] over the last year and a half and knew that wasn’t sustainable,” he said.

When Magic engaged in conversation with Micam, “we realized there was an opportunity to help each marketplace bring new product to expand everyone’s offering and work collaboratively with retailers to make it a seamless and positive experience,” Nastos said.

Siro Badon, president of Micam Milano, said, “Micam will share with Magic the goals of connecting the footwear industry through landmark event experiences. We are pleased to extend the Micam brand into Micam Americas through our partnership with Informa Markets and join the exciting U.S. fashion community.”

All senior management from both shows will remain intact, according to Nastos.

Leslie Gallin, president of footwear for Informa Markets Fashion, said that Magic has grown the footprint for the shoe industry in the U.S. market. “This new partnership forges a powerful global footwear community, servicing our customers with more access to trends, education and business opportunities, she said.