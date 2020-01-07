Macy’s Is Closing More Than a Dozen Stores in Early 2020

Macy’s is set to close more than a dozen stores early this year.

The department store chain has confirmed the closures of 15 outposts across the country, including locations in shopping centers as well as free-standing locations.

The list includes Westfield Meriden, Connecticut; Macon Mall in Georgia; University Mall in Illinois; Lewiston Center Mall in Indiana; Towne Square Mall in Kentucky; The Centre at Salisbury in Maryland; Northgate Mall, Ohio Valley Mall and Stow-Kent Plaza in Ohio; Nittany Mall and Harrisburg Mall in Pennsylvania; Rivergate Mall in Tennessee; and Burlington Mall, 54 East Main Street and 300 Pine Street (its Seattle flagship) in Washington.

In a statement to FN, a spokesperson said that Macy’s “regularly review[s] our store portfolio” and will provide an update on the store closures at its investor day on Feb. 5.

The announcement comes less than two months after the company posted its third-quarter earnings report ended Nov. 2, logging its first same-store sales decline in two years and slashing its guidance for the full year.

The Cincinnati-based firm blamed the disappointing results on the warmer fall season coupled with slowing foot traffic, amid a broader shift from brick-and-mortar to online retail.

“After seven consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth, we experienced a deceleration in our third-quarter sales,” chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette acknowledged in a statement. “While we anticipated a negative comp [because] we were lapping a very strong third quarter last year, the sales deceleration was steeper than we expected.”

In the past few months, Macy’s has been investing more resources in its e-commerce mobile app, which it said is on track to exceed the goal of $1.5 billion in sales, as well as enhancing its website to promote online sales and drive in-store visits.

Although Gennette said on Nov. 21 that the retailer has “confidence in our holiday strategies,” Macy’s has lowered its outlook, with adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.57 to $2.77, below the previous guidance of $2.85 to $3.05. It also expects sales to be down 2.5% to 2.0%, versus the previous reading of approximately flat.

