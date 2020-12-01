The Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’ Is the Year’s Hottest Sneaker, According to Lyst and StockX— Here’s What Else Is in the Top 10

As part of its 2020 Year in Fashion report, Lyst teamed up with StockX to rank the hottest sneakers of 2020.

The list was compiled, according to a statement, through data from both Lyst and StockX using release week sales, average resale price and price premium over retail as metrics. Also, they stated price appreciation, women’s releases and emerging brands were also taken into account when making this list.

“This list, grounded in our authoritative secondary market data, offers a comprehensive snapshot of sneaker culture in 2020,” StockX senior economist Jesse Einhorn said in a statement. “This year, groundbreaking collaborations like the Dior x Air Jordan 1 fueled five-digit resale values, cultural milestones like [the Michael Jordan docuseries] ‘The Last Dance’ propelled old silhouettes to new market heights, and sustainability took center stage with Nike’s forward-thinking Space Hippie. The 10 sneakers on this list captured the attention of the next-gen consumer and offer a glimpse into the future of the market.”

The results of the data-crunching determined that the Air Jordan 13 Retro “Flint” was the sneaker with the greatest impact on fashion searches in 2020.

Contributing factors that earned the Air Jordan 13 Retro “Flint” the No. 1 spot include “The Last Dance” helping it become the best-selling sneaker for StockX of the year — and fastest-selling sneaker in its history — with 40,000 sales in its first month out. Also, Lyst revealed searches for this shoe increased 169% within four weeks after “The Last Dance” was released.

Aside from the Air Jordan 13 Retro “Flint,” the list features several other Jordans including the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Sail” (No. 2), the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Retro High (No. 3) and the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “NC to Chi” Leather (No. 10).

There were three Nike Dunk styles on the list — FN’s 2020 Shoe of the Year — including the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low (No. 4), the Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” (No. 5) and the Grateful Dead x Nike SB Dunk Low in orange (No. 6).

Rounding out the list is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Carbon” (No. 7), Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions” (No. 8) and the Nike Space Hippie 03 “Vast Grey/Hyper Crimson” (No. 9).

Off White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Dior x Air Jordan 1 High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Nike SB Dunk Low x Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Grateful Dead x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Carbon.” CREDIT: Adidas

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Made 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions.” CREDIT: New Balance