Stay-at-Home Culture Has Activewear Trending — and Shoppers Want Nike & New Balance

Stay-at-home culture has shoppers searching for activewear, according to Lyst.

The global fashion search platform today released its index for the hottest brands in Q1, and two of the brands that showed the most growth were athletic powerhouses.

While Off-White maintained its position as the hottest brand, Gucci fell out of the top three for the first time since the index began in 2017. Taking its spot was Nike, which climbed nine places quarter-over-quarter from No. 12 to No. 3. Lyst says The Swoosh’s rise was driven by “an increase in consumer demand for products such as hoodies, sweatpants and shorts.” Additionally, the Nike Air fleece jogger ranked as the No. 8 hottest women’s product for Q1, while the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Carpe Diem was the fourth hottest men’s product.

Although New Balance didn’t make the top 20 hottest brands, demand for the athletic giant’s kicks surged in Q1, with page views growing 41% quarter-on-quarter, according to Lyst. Further, the label’s 993 sneakers entered the list of the top 10 hottest women’s products for the first time, landing in the No. 7 spot. New Balance’s rise may have been helped along by celebrities, as its products have in recent months found their way onto the feet of influentials including Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and even Kate Middleton.

While New Balance is on the rise, the 993 wasn’t the most-search women’s shoe of Q1. That honor went to another sneaker, the Adidas x Beyoncé Ivy Park super sleek 72, which landed onthe No. 6 spot on the list. Beyoncé’s buzzy Adidas collab — her first since signing with the brand in April 2019 — debuted in stores and online this January and quickly sold out.

Meanwhile, on the men’s end, three sneakers made the list of the top 10 hottest products: The Nike Kobe 4 Protro Carpe Diem (No. 4), the Comme des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck 70 Hi (No. 5) and the Asics Gel-Pulse 10 (No. 8). The No. 1 hottest product for men was the Off-White arrow logo face mask, with demand for fashion face masks overall growing by 496% over the course of the quarter.

