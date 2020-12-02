Lyst revealed its five Hottest Collaborations of the Year as part of its 2020 Year in Fashion report, and the No. 1 spot belongs to a sneaker: the Dior x Air Jordan 1.

“Revealed during the fall ’20 Dior Men’s runway show back in December 2019, the Dior x Air Jordan collaboration finally launched in July after delays due to COVID-19,” Lyst wrote in its report. “The Air Jordan 1 Retro High Dior is being resold for 300% more than its retail price, according to StockX.”

And the Dior x Air Jordan 1 wasn’t the only sneaker to make the cut. Coming in at No. 3 is Casablanca x New Balance.

“Casablanca partnered with New Balance for its first design collaboration, reinventing the brand’s 327 sneaker in new colorways,” Lyst wrote. “With two drops in June and September, the second release sparked a 233% rise in searches for the collaboration.”

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 also made it to Lyst’s Hottest Sneakers of 2020 list, which was compiled with the help of StockX. The look was named the No. 3 sneaker of the year.

Securing the No. 1 spot was the Air Jordan 13 Retro “Flint.” According to Lyst, contributing factors that earned it the top spot included the airing of the Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance,” which led the look to become the best-selling sneaker for StockX of the year — and fastest-selling sneaker in its history — with 40,000 sales in its first month out. Also, Lyst revealed searches for this shoe increased 169% within four weeks after “The Last Dance” was released.

The list was compiled, according to a statement, through data from both Lyst and StockX using release week sales, average resale price and price premium over retail as metrics. Also, they stated price appreciation, women’s releases and emerging brands were also taken into account when making this list.