LVMH, Kering and More Donate Billions of Dollars in Fight Against Coronavirus

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread, a number of luxury conglomerates and big-name retailers are collectively donating billions of dollars to help local governments and charitable organizations combat the illness.

Rivals LVMH Moët Hennessy and Kering as well as China-based firms like sportswear manufacturer Anta and e-commerce behemoth Alibaba were among the companies that recently made generous contributions toward supplies, support and research. Officials have confirmed five cases in the United States and roughly 4,500 around the world, leading to more than 100 fatalities.

Yesterday, LVMH — parent to Fendi, Celine and Christian Dior — pledged 1 million RMB, or $144,000, to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation to assist with a medical supplies shortage in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, according to a Chinese-written statement translated by FN. (FN is waiting for confirmation on the exact amount, as other media reports have suggested that it made a 16 million RMB, or $2.3 million, donation.) The company, which previously contributed toward the Notre Dame Cathedral’s restoration as well as battling the wildfires in the Amazon rainforest, also announced that it is “dedicated to helping to obtain and provide important scarce supplies” in France and throughout Europe.

Related LVMH Q4 Revenues Totalled $16.8 Billion For Comfort Brand Allbirds, An Entry Into China Has Meant Being a Bit ... Uncomfortable LVMH Chief Bernard Arnault Ranks No. 2 on This List of the World's Top Brand Leaders

Separately, Gucci, Saint Lauren and Balenciaga owner Kering promised 25 million RMB, or $3.6 million, to the Red Cross Foundation’s efforts in the Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital. (The statement was also translated by FN, which is waiting on confirmation from Kering, as other reports pegged the donation at 7.5 million RMB, or $1.08 million.) The aid, it said in a statement, will be used to care for medical staff and patients at hospitals as well as toward public health education.

E-powerhouse Alibaba has offered telemedicine services to Hubei residents through its healthcare unit, AliHealth, allowing people with minor illnesses or other symptoms to undergo an online checkup for free. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the company has set up a fund worth 1 billion RMB, or $144 million. Athletic apparel brand Anta has also reportedly offered 10 million RMB to the Chinese Charity Federation.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged that travelers “avoid all nonessential travel” to China as the respiratory illness can be spread from person to person. Transportation in and out of the city of Wuhan as well as other cities in Hubei have shut down, while Chinese authorities have extended the Lunar New Year holiday — during which Chinese citizens refrain from work — to Feb. 3 in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization determined on Jan. 22 that the current situation does not yet warrant a public health emergency of international concern. However, officials are expected to reconvene at the end of the month in order to evaluate the situation.

Want more?

Health Organizations Warn of Spread of Coronavirus: Tips for Travelers to Stay Safe

Industry Fears Intensify as Another Case of Coronavirus Is Confirmed in US

Could the Deadly Coronavirus Dampen Business in China?