L.L. Bean is the latest company to begin reopening its stores in the U.S. after being closed temporarily due to the coronavirus.

The Maine-based outdoor lifestyle brand is beginning its store reopening in a “phased approach” that includes limiting the amount of people in the store at a time, curbside pick-up and more. The company has a list of its stores that are in operation by state and its reopening status via its online store.

In an effort to ensure the safety of its customers and employees, the company revealed it is putting new measures in place such as requiring all employees to wear protective face coverings when interacting with customers and gloves while completing specific tasks. L.L. Bean also stated its stores will follow state and local guidelines for reopening which includes ordinances for face covering usage by customers.

L.L. Bean revealed new hours to start the reopening including special shopping hours from 9-10 a.m. for at-risk customers and limited operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional safety measures include, but are not limited to, plexiglass barriers at point-of-sale locations, floor markers six feet apart for customers in line to pay, the closure of common areas such as fitting rooms and drinking fountains and frequent sanitization of high-traffic areas as well as restrooms and surfaces.

L.L. Bean also stated it will continue to offer employee support and health monitoring such as paid time off for COVID-19 related issues, clearance from its Employee Health Clinic before returning to work and self-health assessments before each shift.