Kohl’s Has a New Loyalty Program — Here Are All the Perks

Kohl’s new loyalty program is here.

The department store chain announced today the nationwide launch of Kohl’s Rewards, where customers can earn 5% Kohl’s Cash a day on every purchase. Balances — which will now be printed on members’ receipts and synced across all channels — are converted and issued in $5 increments of Kohl’s Cash coupons on the first day of the following month and are valid for 30 days, without brand exclusions. Shoppers will also receive personalized deals and perks, including a special birthday gift.

The offering is a replacement to the retailer’s Yes2You Rewards program, where members earned points on purchases that were converted into rewards. All 30 million members of the former loyalty program will automatically be transitioned into Kohl’s Rewards, and existing Yes2You Rewards points will be converted to the new program.

“Kohl’s has always been synonymous with value, and over the last decade, we’ve built one of retail’s leading loyalty programs — a critical element in delivering an outstanding experience for our customers,” marketing chief Greg Revelle said in a statement. “Following a successful pilot that resonated so well with our customers, we are excited about this next evolution of loyalty at Kohl’s. It’s unlike any other program, benefitting every rewards member — whether they are just getting to know us or shopped with us for years.”

According to the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based company, Kohl’s Rewards piloted in 13 markets and rolled out to the rest of the country following a “strong customer response.” At the same time, all shoppers can still get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent during Kohl’s Cash promotional event periods.

The new loyalty program’s debut also comes ahead of the holiday shopping season, which is expected to begin earlier than ever as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact businesses across the board. Among the factors that have shifted the retail calendar include the delay of online behemoth Amazon’s Prime Day (typically held in July and now moved to the fall), as well as the implementation of additional safety precautions to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases. Retailers are also facing supply chain pressures, particularly in fulfillment and distribution, as consumers turn to e-commerce to fill their essential and nonessential needs.