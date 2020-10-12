Kohl’s Changes Up Its Holiday Assortment as Consumers Demand ‘Cozy and Comfort’ Products

Kohl’s is changing up its merchandising assortment as consumer preferences continue to shift amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The department store, which began offering seasonal deals as early as last week, announced that it has seen an increase in searches for slippers, as well as stocking stuffers and matching family pajamas, on its website last month. As it seeks to broaden its brand portfolio, Kohl’s has added a roster of new brands to its chains, including Toms Shoes, Lands’ End and Lauren Conrad Beauty.

What’s more, the retailer is rolling out its Curated by Kohl’s popup — a selection of products from emerging apparel, accessories and home brands — to 300 stores during the holidays. (The program made its debut at 50 of Kohl’s 1,200 locations last October.)

“With customers starting their shopping earlier than ever this year, the holidays are already underway at Kohl’s, and we’re excited to offer a holiday assortment that speaks to how our customers are living today,” chief merchandising officer Doug Howe said in a statement. “On top of our strong portfolio of national and proprietary brands, we are leaning into the product categories that are resonating most with our customers including all things cozy and comfort, home, active and toys, and adding new brands that will excite and inspire our customers.”

With the COVID-19 health crisis still top of mind, Kohl’s has made contactless services available to customers. The chain currently offers drive-up or in-store pickup, as well as touchless payment options through Kohl’s Pay on its app. Shoppers can also visit their local store to return eligible Amazon items as part of the company’s partnership with the e-commerce giant.

In addition, members of its recently unveiled loyalty program will be able to earn 5% Kohl’s Cash a day on every purchase, while shoppers can save 35% on their first purchase throughout the holiday shopping season when they open a Kohl’s Card account. Kohl’s shared that it would continue offering deals through the end of the year.