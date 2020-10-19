As Retail Shakeout Continues, Kohl’s Is Upping Its Shoe Game

As the pandemic continues to roil retail, Kohl’s is moving quickly to differentiate itself from rivals. A big focus? Upping its shoe game.

A few months after adding Toms Shoes and Lands End, Kohl’s said today it would introduce Cole Haan for spring ’21.

Men’s and women’s casual, sport and dress styles will be stocked, including Cole Haan’s Zerogrand oxfords, loafers and knit sneakers.

Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement the label would complement other brands in the assortment, including Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. “We’ve seen tremendous opportunity around what’s happening in the active and casual space,” Howe noted. He said Cole Haan stands out by mixing performance and lifestyle trends.

The brand will be available in 200 stores, with an expanded assortment available online at Kohls.com.

Watch on FN

David Maddocks, brand President of Cole Haan, said the partnership would help the brand become more accessible to a broader range of consumers. “As a leader in national brands, as well as innovation, customer service and technology, Kohl’s is an incredible retail partner for our casual lifestyle assortment,” Maddocks said.