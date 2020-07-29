Kohl’s Will Be Closed for Thanksgiving 2020

Kohl’s has joined the growing list of retailers that will shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based company today announced plans to close all outposts on Thursday, Nov. 26. Kohl’s operates over 1,100 stores across 49 states. Last year, the retailer opened stores beginning at 5 p.m. on the holiday.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” said Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass in a release. “We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays.”

The company noted that shoppers will still be able to place online orders on Thanksgiving Day and says it plans to share more information regarding holiday hours at a later date.

Watch on FN

Aside from Kohl’s, big-box chains Target and Walmart have both decided to give workers Turkey Day off this year, along with Dicks’ Sporting Goods and Best Buy. While it typically begins its Black Friday deals Thursday evening, Walmart will keep all U.S.-based outposts dark this year. Target will also close on Nov. 26. To prevent the typical holidays crowds, the retailer plans to launch its holiday deals — both in stores and online — in October.

For many retailers, Thanksgiving has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with consumers rushing out to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Nonetheless, many companies — such as H&M, Nordstrom and TJ Maxx — made the decision to shutter or give their employees the day off even before the coronavirus pandemic dramatically impacted retail traditions.

Amid the public health crisis, so-called nonessential retailers were forced to temporarily shut down their stores — a move that hurt companies’ bottom lines. At the height of the pandemic, Kohl’s furloughed store and distribution center workers, as well as some corporate employees, with CEO Gass opting to forgo a salary. The company posted a steep loss for the first quarter ended May 2. It recorded an adjusted loss of $495 million, or a loss of $3.20 a share, compared with last year’s earnings of $98 million, or 61 cents a share. Further, revenues plummeted more than 40% to $2.43 billion. E-commerce sales, on the other hand, surged 24% in the quarter.