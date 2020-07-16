Klarna Is Giving Away $10,000 Worth of Free Product Right Now — Here’s How to Win

Starting today, shoppers will have two days only to win free designer goods. Klarna, the buy now and pay later shopping service app, is offering a digital giveaway for consumers.

Open from 12 p.m. EST on July 16 to 12 p.m. EST on July 18, Klarna’s 48 Hr. Smoooth Room will be filled with products such as Mejuri jewelry, designer bags from Anine Bing, Lunya sleepwear and Dyson’s Airwrap hair styler. Other items include Adidas ZX 4000 shoes, a Sonos speaker set, Creagh Accordion Satchel and more.

Adidas ZX 4000 sneakers are offered in Klarna’s free gift giveaway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Klarna

Creagh’s Accordian Satchel is up for grabs in Klarna’s free gift giveaway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Klarna

Here’s the catch: it’s all free. All you have to do is enter the room and “window shop” to find the item you’re trying to snag. There is a limit of one-entry per person during the sweepstakes period. On or around July 20, 2020, Klarna will randomly select one potential winner from all eligible entries received for each pool of gifts, for a total of 15 potential winners. No purchase is necessary to win or claim a prize and it will not increase the participants chance of winning.

Klarna’s free product giveaway runs until July 18. CREDIT: Courtesy of Klarna

The room is accessible directly here, and is live now.

Last month, Klarna announced that it would be launching its new loyalty program, Vibe, this summer.

For every dollar spent through the Klarna app, consumers participating in the program will earn one “Vibe.” Members can then redeem these Vibes for rewards such as gift cards to major retailers, including Foot Locker, Starbucks and Sephora. The Vibe program will be free to join, and rewards can be earned throughout Klarna’s merchant network, which consists of more than 200,000 retailers.

The program will be rolled out in the U.S. first, before being extended to other geographies, such as Australia, the U.K. and Germany. Klarna reported it had reached 7.85 million U.S. users on its platform in early June. With many consumers looking to budget their finances more carefully during the current recession, there has been an increase in shoppers taking advantage of buy now, pay later options. In order to encourage responsible spending, Klarna customers will only receive their Vibe rewards after all payments on their purchases have been completed on time.