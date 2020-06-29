Kith Unveils Its First-Ever International Flagship in Tokyo

Kith is taking its signature style abroad with the unveiling of its first-ever international flagship store.

Opening Saturday, July 4, the Kith Tokyo storefront is located in Shibuya, Tokyo, inside the newly developed Miyashita Park. Set in a two-story, 8,000 square feet space, the retail spot offers a state-of-the-art take on the familiar Kith vibe present in its American flagships.

For the time being, the store will open on an appointment-only basis to help ensure safety and comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic. A digital drawing will be held where participants will be randomly emailed a time slot to arrive.

Outside Kith’s Tokyo flagship store. CREDIT: Kith

The exterior measures about 100 feet in length, the same size as the SoHo New York location, and is recognizable from its Carrara marble tiles placed in the brand’s signature herringbone pattern.

A message outside the doors reads, “Our brand name is derived from ‘Kith & Kin’ which translates to ‘Friends & Family.’ We believe that our friends are our family, therefore we removed the ‘kin.’ Being here makes you one of us. Creating a memorable experience for you is our ultimate goal. It is what we kept in mind when we curated the products you see, when we designed the store you will stand in, and will continue to be the driving motivation in all that we do.”

Outside Kith’s Tokyo flagship store. CREDIT: Kith

Fans of the retailer may recognize the window display featured to the left of the door as well. The mind-boggling arrangement of casted Nike Air Force 1’s colored in the Kith palette echoes the Kith’s Jordan motif in its previous store. The retailer described the choice of a divergent footwear style as its way of “shifting to a new silhouette for a new continent.”

To commemorate the new opening, Kith is also joining forces with the Swoosh for a collaborative Air Force 1 inspired by Japan. The sneaker centers on an all-white leather upper with red accents visible on the velvet lining as well as the embroidered mini toe Swoosh and the Japanese flag. The Kith x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo” will be a location-exclusive launch available only at the new flagship.

The shoe wall at Kith’s first-ever international flagship store in Tokyo. CREDIT: Kith

Once inside the store, the casted AF1s continue across the domed ceiling of the open space leading to a hallway that splits into two rooms on the left and right sides. To the left, customers will discover endless rows of hit sneakers and trending footwear silhouettes. In the center of this room, the retailer included a circular glass archive displaying all of founder Ronnie Fieg’s and Kith’s footwear collaborations, the first physical feature of its kind for the brand.

The room to the right serves as the landing space for all of the men’s and women’s apparel and will house future location-specific releases. Both spaces include fully illuminated lighting reminiscent of Kith’s Los Angeles location.

An interior view of Kith’s first-ever international flagship store in Tokyo. CREDIT: Kith

Inside Kith’s Tokyo flagship. CREDIT: Kith

An interior view of Kith’s store in Tokyo. CREDIT: Kith

Up on the second floor, the retailer found the perfect format for its Kith Kids shop as well as its fan-favorited Kith Treats counter. The counter takes inspiration from classic 1950s-style diners and ice cream counters of the past.

An interior view of Kith’s Kids in Tokyo. CREDIT: Kith

The treats counter at Kith’s store in Tokyo. CREDIT: Kith

Find all the new excitement of Kith Toyko located at Miyashita Park North 1st Floor & 2nd Floor, Store No. 10800, 6-20-10 Jingumae Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001 Japan.

Kith’s other locations include Kith Soho, Kith Brooklyn, Kith Miami, Kith Los Angeles as well as a Kith Kids shop in Soho and a Kith Shop at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Hirshleifers in Manhasset, NY and Selfridges in London.