Kith Wraps Its SoHo Store With a Nelson Mandela Quote

Kith has made a bold statement against racism with its store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

Late last night, images surfaced in Instagram of the store, which has been covered entirely and wrapped with a Nelson Mandela quote. The company shared it across all its handles on the social media platform.

“We stand in solidarity with the Black community. Our SoHo flagship will serve as a beacon of awareness for the injustices and systemic racism the Black community has experienced for hundreds of years,” Kith wrote in the Instagram caption. “We chose to turn our store into 5,000 feet of inspiration during this time of severe distress and pledge to use our platform to make real change. Words to live by.”

To encourage solidarity, Kith shared this quote from Mandela: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

Over the weekend, Kith shared a message captioned “Change,” stating the company is “committed to utilizing our voice and resources to stand for the safety of our citizens, friends, family and neighbors in productive ways that we pray will spur the change we all need.” The post also provided links to some of the funds it will support that it encouraged its shoppers to donate to as well including the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the ACLU of Minnesota and several others.