Kith Reopening Its Soho New York Store Today

Kith’s reopening continues with its store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

The famed retailer and brand stated via Instagram that the reopening — which includes Kith Treats — will happen today. On its social media account, Kith said the store will allow for 50% occupancy, face coverings will be required and hours will be 12 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET daily.

On its website, Kith stated further adjustments to how it will do business for the time being including the closure of fitting rooms, sanitizer stations available throughout the store and that cash will not be accepted (contactless payment methods are encouraged).

SoHo is the latest in Kith’s reopening plan to reopen after Brooklyn welcomed customers once again on June 22, Los Angeles on June 15 and Miami on May 28.

Despite doors having been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus crisis, Kith moved forward with its plans to open more stores throughout the world. This weekend, it bolstered its international presence by opening Kith Tokyo, its first-ever international flagship store. The 8,000-square-foot store, which opened July 4, is located in Shibuya, Tokyo, inside the newly developed Miyashita Park. Because of COVID-19, the store will be open on an appointment-only basis with digital drawings held where participants will be randomly emailed a time slot to arrive.