Kith, Social Status, Bodega + More Retailers Close Their Doors in Protest of Racial Inequality: Live Updates

A look inside the Nike activation inside A Ma Maniére in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl 53.

Several prominent sneaker boutiques are closing their doors in protest of racial injustice.

Some of the names who have announced action via social media at time of publication include Kith, Social Status, Oneness, Unknwn, Bodega, A Ma Maniére, A.P.B., Prosper, Burn Rubber and Creme.

The decision comes less than a week after Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times in the back on Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Below is a list of the stores closing in protest that will be updated throughout the day.

Kith

Kith revealed on social media that its stores will be closed today for business. Instead, the locations will become a place where people can visit to register to vote. “Voting is the most powerful act we can do collectively to implement change and overturn the injustices experienced too often in this country,” the retailer’s statement read.

Social Status, A Ma Maniére, A.P.B. and Prosper

All of the banners owned by James Whitner will be closed from today until Aug. 31. Whitner, on his personal Instagram account, shared a message urging others to close “in solidarity and focus on solutions together.”

Watch on FN

Bodega

Bodega announced its doors will be closed on Saturday and Sunday to stand “in unity with the protests against the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and countless others. The retailer said it will use the time “to give space for reflection, mourning and action.”

Unknwn

Miami-based Unknwn stated it is closing until Aug. 31. “During this time we encourage reflection and action by making yourself heard,” the retailer’s statement read. It also encouraged shoppers to visit its website to check voter registration status, register to vote and view resources about election candidates.

Oneness, Creme, Burn Rubber

Several retailers including Oneness in Lexington and Louisville, Ky., Creme in Philadelphia and Burn Rubber in Detroit, shared the same message with the seemingly endless list of names of Black people who have tragically had their lives taken from them. These stores are all closed until Aug. 31.