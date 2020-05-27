Kith’s Miami Flagship Is Reopening Tomorrow

Another retail standout is set to reopen.

Kith announced via Instagram today that its storefront in Miami will reopen tomorrow. In the social media post, the company outlined several safety measures it is taking and provided new store hour information for the time being.

“We have been hard at work to offer you our custom shopping experience, while creating a safe and comfortable atmosphere. Our temporary store and Treats hours will be 12-7PM daily. Face coverings will be required per the city’s mandate. We remain vigilant during these times to be fully compliant with Miami Beach so that we can welcome you into our doors once again,” Kith wrote in the caption.

Kith also shared a landing page for consumers to see the temporary in-store experience modifications it has made. Among the changes, the company stated its store occupancy will be adjusted in accordance with Miami Beach and to allow social distancing, fitting rooms will be closed and contactless payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and tap cards are encouraged. Also, it will not accept cash, sanitizer stations will be available and the store will have a one-way entrance on the South Entrance and a one-way exit at the North Entrance closest to 20th Street.

As for Kith Treats, customers are able to order outside and will be served on the sidewalk. Service will be available at the store’s North entrance.