Kith’s Brooklyn Store Reopens Today

Kith is continuing its reopening plan today in New York.

The renowned retailer announced today on social media that its Brooklyn store will reopen today. The store, as well as Kith Treats, will have temporary hours of 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, it will allow for 50% occupancy and face coverings will be required to enter.

“We will remain vigilant during these times to be fully compliant with New York so that we can welcome you into our doors once again,” Kith wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the reopening.

On its website, Kith outlined further reopening details. Aside from face coverings, limited store occupancy and temporarily-reduced hours, the retailer announced that fitting rooms will be closed until further notice, contactless payment methods are encouraged and cash will not be accepted, there will be plexiglass at every register and sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the store.

Kith’s Brooklyn door is the latest from the company to reopen. On June 15, the retailer reopened its Los Angeles location with similar restrictions, including 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT hours of operation, allowing for 50% occupancy and requiring face coverings to enter. (Kith stated on its website that the store entrance will be from the parking garage and there will be no entrance or exit from Fred Segal.)

On May 28, Kith reopened its Miami storefront (and Kith Treats), also with similar restrictions to Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Further updates to Miami reopening included a one-way entrance on the South Entrance and a one-way exit at the North Entrance closest to 20th Street. As for Kith Treats, customers order outside and will be served on the sidewalk. Service will be available at the store’s North entrance.