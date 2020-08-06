From Face Masks to No-Touch Keys, Kenneth Cole Is Selling Protective Wear For a Good Cause

Kenneth Cole launched face masks in May — now the brand is offering a wider selection of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus continues to rise across the U.S.

Featuring new neck covers, which also rise over the mouth and nose, is available online for pre-sale in black, heather gray, leopard and camo. The dust-proof safety covering is resusable, washable and breathable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Camo Neck Cover, $24.

In addition, Kenneth Cole launched no-touch keys in gold or black for $15. The accessory is designed to open doors, and press buttons and keypads, allowing consumers to avoid touching shared surfaces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

To Buy: Kenneth Cole No-Touch Key, $15.

Related Lili Reinhart Makes Fendi Tights With Red Snakeskin Boots the Perfect Combo The Best Hand Sanitizer of 2020 Ashley Benson Gives Her Adidas Sandals & Sweats an Update With This Edgy Detail

The company has also expanded its mask collection. Now, consumers have the option to choose from novelty mask as a 3-pack for $39 in animal print, assorted camouflage and neutral colors. The premium mask in black is available as a single for $18 or a 3-pack for $36.

Watch on FN

The coverings have been improved for wider coverage and feature an adjustable and flexible nose clip for a secure fit and minimal eyewear fogging as well as a six-layer antibacterial filtration system for moisture control and small particle filtration. The masks also feature an antibacterial finish on interior and exterior surfaces.

With every purchase online, Kenneth Cole is donating a percentage of the net sales to The Mental Health Coalition.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

To Buy: Kenneth Cole 3-Pack Face Masks, $39.

In May, social activist Cole launched The Mental Health Coalition, a large-scale commitment that will bring together nonprofits, businesses, brands, celebrities and influencers in a coordinated effort to destigmatize mental health

The coalition is an online platform and digital hub featuring resources from partners, such as The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Bring Change to Mind, Child Mind Institute, Crisis Text Line, JED Foundation, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and The Trevor Project, to help guide those seeking help.

“This is so far beyond than anything I could have imagined,” Cole told FN. “Mental health affects everyone. At the end of this process, you’ll see that people will reach a comfort zone and will make it more much acceptable to talk about mental health. That’s the plan.”

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, experts have documented a surge in emotional distress worldwide as people grapple with the repercussions of the health crisis, not the least of which are mental-health related.

“It’s so unfathomable what we are going to experience as we go through this,” added Cole. “It’s all become a blur. We stay focused at the task at hand and we move forward. What does the post-coronavirus world look like? That’s what we are trying to anticipate but no one knows and that’s overwhelming.”

Cole said he hopes to encourage people to come together more than ever before to promote acceptance, inspire hope and destigmatize mental health conditions.