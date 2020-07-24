These Justice Stores Are Closing for Good — See the Full List Here

Hundreds of Justice stores are set to permanently close.

The tween retailer will shut down about 600 of the more than 800 outposts in its brick-and-mortar fleet as part of parent Ascena Retail Group’s bankruptcy. The company — which also operates the Ann Taylor, Loft, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant and Catherines banners — plans to transition Justice into a “primarily online platform.”

Formerly known as Limited Too, Justice — which became a subsidiary of Ascena in 2009 — offers fashion, footwear and accessories for girls aged 6 through 12. Its physical units can be found across the United States and Canada, as well as in Asia, Mexico and the Middle East.

Yesterday, Ascena became the latest retailer to file for Chapter 11 protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to documents filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the company intends to shutter about 1,600 of its 2,800 stores — essentially all outposts in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico, as well as all locations under the Catherines banner.

Ascena added in the filing that it had reached a restructuring agreement with 68% of its secured term lenders and received $150 million in new funds from its existing lenders. It will eliminate about $1 billion of its roughly $12.5 billion debt load through the restructuring process.

In an attempt to preserve capital, Ascena had implemented furloughs, reduced base salaries, cut back on advertising expenses, extended vendor payment terms and withheld rent payments on stores that are still closed. Despite these actions, the company has expressed concerns that its business could continue to be negatively affected even after the COVID-19 health crisis has subsided.

Liquidation sales for Justice — as well as those of Ascena’s other banners — will be managed by SB360 Capital Partners, which oversaw Charlotte Russe’s going-out-of-business sales last year and is currently executing Modell’s Sporting Goods’ closing sales. The sales, reported Ascena, are expected to last between 30 to 60 days.

Here, the full list of Journeys stores that are closing for good.

Alabama

Birmingham: 5030 Pinnacle Square, Suite 112

Dothan: 900 Commons Drive Space 907

Florence: 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Suite 1034

Foley: 2601 S. McKenzie St., Suite #402

Gadsden: 1001 Rainbow Drive

Huntsville: 2801 Memorial Parkway SW, Space 239

Huntsville: 355 The Bridge Street NW

Leeds: 6200 Grand River Blvd. East

Mobile: 3233 Bel Air Mall

Spanish Fort: 30500 State Highway 181

Tuscaloosa: 1800 McFarland Blvd.

Arizona

Avondale: 9945 W. McDowell Road, Suite 115

Gilbert: 1073 E. Baseline Road, Suite 101

Glendale: 5350 West Bell Road, Space 102

Glendale: 6800 N. 95 Ave., Suite 330

Mesa: 6555 E. Southern Ave., Sp #1526

Peoria: 25546 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway

Phoenix: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix: 2501 W. Happy Valley Road

Scottsdale: 16451 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 107

Tempe: 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Space 594

Tucson: 4500 N. Oracle Road, Space 200

Tucson: 5870 East Broadway, Space #500

Arkansas

Fayetteville: 4201 North Shiloh Drive

Fort Smith: 5111 Rogers Ave.

Little Rock: 17819 Chenal Parkway

Little Rock: 6000 W Markham St.

Rogers: 2003 S. Promenade Blvd.

California

Anaheim Hills: 8126 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road

Bakersfield: 2701 Ming Ave., SP A-6

Brentwood: 2505 Sand Creek Road

Capitola: 1855 41st Ave., Space #H-4

Chico: 1950 East 20th Street, Suite D403

Chino Hills: 13850 City Center Drive, Space 5030

Chula Vista: 2015 Birch Road, Suite #512

Commerce: 100 Citadel Drive, Space 115

Corona: 2541 Tuscany St., Suite 101

Costa Mesa: 901 S. Coast Drive

Elk Grove: 9684 Bruceville Road, Suite 109

Folsom: 13000 Folsom Blvd., Suite 307

Fresno: 80 Via Del Oro

Huntington Beach: 7777 Edinger Ave., Suite 144

Long Beach: 7364 Carson Blvd.

Menifee: 30052 Haun Road

Rancho Cucamonga: 12549 North Main Street, Suite 3820

Riverside: 2640 Canyon Springs Parkway, Suite A

Roseville: 1232 Galleria Blvd., Suite 150

San Diego: 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, Store #H-13

San Mateo: 361 Hillsdale Mall

Stockton: 10742-A Trinity Parkway

Torrance: 3525 Carson St.

Tulare: 1481 Retherford St.

Turlock: 2727 Countryside Drive

Tustin: 2823 El Camino Real

Vacaville: 1639 E. Monte Vista Ave.

Colorado

Aurora: 6235 South Main Street, Suite 109

Broomfield: 1 West Flatiron Circle, Space 2200

Castle Rock: 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Space 645

Colorado Springs: 750 Citadel Drive E, Space 22008

Denver: 8270 E. Northfield Blvd.

Golden: 14500 W. Colfax Ave., Unit 255

Grand Junction: 2424 US Highway 6 & 50, Space 0332

Littleton: 8501 West Bowles Ave., Suite 1175

Loveland: 5943 Sky Pond Drive, Suite #E172

Westminster: 14697 Delaware St., Suite 400

Connecticut

Danbury: 7 Backus Ave.

Farmington: 122 Westfarms Mall

Manchester: 194 Buckland Hills Drive

Meriden: 470 Lewis Ave.

Milford: 1201 Boston Post Road

Plainville: 286B New Britain Ave.

Stamford: 100 Greyrock Place

Trumbull: 5065 Main Street

Waterbury: 495 Union St.

Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike

Westbrook: 314 Flat Rock Place

Delaware

Dover: 1365 N. Dupont Highway, #1044B

Rehoboth Beach: 36454 Seaside Outlet Drive, Suite 1705

Wilmington: 4737 Concord Pike, Sp 500

Florida

Altamonte Springs: 451 Altamonte Ave., Space 133

Clearwater: 27001 US Highway 19 North, Suite 1024

Coconut Creek: 4419 Lyons Road Building C2, Space 104

Davie: 1984 S. University Drive

Destin: 4323 Legendary Drive

Ellenton: 5525 Factory Shops Boulevard

Estero: 10801 Corkscrew Road

Estero: 23141 Fashion Drive

Fleming Island: 1987 Eastwest Parkway

Fort Myers: 4125 Cleveland Ave., Space 1635

Gainesville: 6343 W. Newberry Road

Jacksonville: 10300 Southside Blvd.

Jacksonville: 4712 River City Drive, Suite 103

Jacksonville: 9630 Applecross Road

Jensen Beach: 3240 NW Federal Highway

Melbourne: 2281 Town Center Ave., Suite 111

Miami: 11401 NW 12th St., Suite E-306

Miami: 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 1313

Miami: 8653 SW 124 Ave.

Miami: 8888 S.W. 136th Street, Space 190-200

Naples: 1788 Tamiami Trail North, Sp K7

Ocala: 3100 SW College Road, Space 365A

Orlando: 355 North Alafaya Trail, Space B01

Orlando: 4200 Conroy Road, Suite 113

Palm Beach Gardens: 11330 Legacy Ave., Suite 110

Panama City Beach: 204 Bluefish Drive, Suite 105

Pembroke Pines: 11856 Pines Boulevard

Pensacola: 5100 N. 9th Ave., Space #F609

Port Charlotte: 1441 Tamiami Trail, Space 575C

Sanford: 1373 WP Ball Blvd.

Sarasota: 8201 S. Tamiami Trail

St. Petersburg: 6794 Tyrone Square

Tallahassee: 1500 Apalachee Parkway, Space 2070

Tampa: 334 Westshore Plaza, Space A9

Tampa: 8074 Citrus Park Town Center Mall

Vero Beach: 1691 94th Drive, Space F-140

Wellington: 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd, Sp 165

West Palm Beach: 1741 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Space #E215

Georgia

Alpharetta: 2172 North Point Circle

Atlanta: 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Unit #2050

Calhoun: 455 Belwood Road, Space A003

Columbus: 5550 Whittlesey Blvd.

Commerce: 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Suite 105A

Cumming: 410 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 4138

Dawsonville: 800 Hwy 400 South, Suite 880

Douglasville: 6700 Douglas Boulevard, Space #2040

Fayetteville: 110 B. Pavilion Parkway #7

Kennesaw: 400 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NE, Suite 164

Lawrenceville: 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Suite 557

Lithonia: 2929 Turner Hill Rd., Suite 1660

Marietta: 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 460

Peachtree City: 206 City Circle

Pooler: 200 Tanger Outlet Blvd., Suite 727

Rome: 993 Mount Berry Square NE, Space #212

Savannah: 7804 Abercorn St., Suite 101A

Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Space 1126

Woodstock: 128 Woodstock Square Ave., Suite 500

Idaho

Boise: 350 North Milwaukee, #2165

Idaho Falls: 2300 East 17th St., Suite #1163

Illinois

Aurora: 1650 Premium Outlets Blvd., Suite 243

Aurora: 195 Fox Valley Center Drive, Space C-16A

Bloomington: 1615 E. Empire St., Sp B-5

Bolingbrook: 631 E. Boughton Road, Suite 145

Bourbonnais: 1600 N. St. Rte. 50, Space 418A

Carbondale: 1237 East Main St., Space 1024A

Champaign: 2000 North Neil St.

Chicago: 1830 W. Fullerton Ave., Suite 36-37

Fairview Heights: 212 St Clair Square

Fairview Heights: 6520 North Illinois, Suite 101

Forsyth: 1146 Hickory Point Mall, Space 1110

Gurnee: 6170 Grand Ave., Space 143

Johnsburg: 2934 Commerce Drive

Joliet: 3340 Mall Loop Drive, Suite 1430

Moline: 4500 16th St., Space 645

Orland Park: 150 Orland Park Place, Space 108

Oswego: 1680 Douglas Road

Peoria: 2200 W. War Memorial Drive

Quincy: 3267 Quincy Mall, Space #3267

Riverside: 7501 West Cermak Road, Space #E-11

Rockford: 7200 Harrison Ave, Suite F-80

South Barrington: 100 West Higgins, Suite Q-10

Springfield: 2501 Wabash Ave, Sp G-12 & G-13

Tuscola: E-300 Tuscola Blvd.

Vernon Hills: 808 Hawthorn Center

Woodridge: 1001 West 75th Street, Suite 145

Indiana

Carmel: 2009-1 East Greyhound Pass, Space D6A

Castleton: 6020 East 82nd Street

Clarksville: 757 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Suite 532

Evansville: 6501 E. Lloyd Expressway, Suite 21

Evansville: 800 N. Green River Rd., Sp #94

Fort Wayne: 4130 West Jefferson Blvd, Bldg 1

Fort Wayne: 4201 Coldwater Rd.

Fremont: 6245 N. Old 27, Space #G030

Indianapolis: 4850 E. Southport Road, Suite G

Indianapolis: 6010 W. 86th Street, Suite 104

Lafayette: 2415 Sagamore Parkway South, Suite G-05

Merrillville: 2166 E. 80th Ave.

Michigan City: 1309 Lighthouse Place

Mishawaka: 6501 N. Grape Rd., Suite 264

Muncie: 3501 North Granville Ave., Space M02

Richmond: 3801 National Road East, Space 565

Terre Haute: 3401 S. U.S. Highway 41, Suite E-5

Valparaiso: 510 Porter’s Vale Blvd., Suite 160

Iowa

Cedar Rapids: 4444 First Ave. N.E, Suite 66

Davenport: 320 West Kimberly Road, Space #0057

Des Moines: 3800 Merle Hay, Suite 216

Dubuque: 555 John F. Kennedy Road, Space #660

Sioux City: 5001 Sergeant Road #275

Waterloo: 2060 Crossroads Blvd., Space 246

West Des Moines: 1551 Valley West Drive, Space 155

Williamsburg: 127 Tanger Drive

Kansas

Kansas City: 1829 Village West Parkway

Leawood: 5025 W. 117th Street

Olathe: 14669 W. 119th Street, Space G

Overland Park: 11431 W. 95th St.

Wichita: 2441 N. Maize Road, Suite 405

Kentucky

Ashland: 500 Winchester Ave., Suite 260

Bowling Green: 2625 Scottsville Road

Crestview Hills: 2858 Town Center Blvd.

Elizabethtown: 1704 N. Dixie Highway, Space A-7

Florence: 2028 Florence Mall SPC 112

Florence: 7713 Mall Road, Space #12

Lexington: 3401 Nicholasville Rd., Suite 218

Louisville: 4146 Summit Plaza Dr.

Louisville: 4801 Outer Loop, Space B324

Louisville: 5000 Shelbyville Road, Space 1185

Owensboro: 5000 Frederica St., Space E-4

Paducah: 5101 Hinkleville Road, Unit 320

Pikeville: 120 Justice Way, Suite 140

Richmond: 2115 Lantern Ridge Lane, Suite 300

Simpsonville: 1155 Buck Creek Road, Suite 612

Somerset: 4150 South Highway 27, Space 21

Louisiana

Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Space #1460

Baton Rouge: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Space 1147

Bossier City: 2980 Meadow Creek Drive

Bossier City: 344 Boardwalk Blvd.

Covington: 69258 Highway 21, Space V

Gonzales: 2200 S. Tanger Blvd., Suite 127-B

Hammond: 409 Palace Drive

Monroe: 4700 Millhaven Road

Maryland

Annapolis: 1825 Annapolis Mall

Bel Air: 644 Bel Air Road

Columbia: 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Space 2245

Cumberland: 1262 Vocke Road, Unit #464

Frederick: 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Space 656

Gambrills: 1410 South Main Chapel Way

Glen Burnie: 7900 Governor Ritchie Hwy., Space #C 111

Hagerstown: 17301 Valley Mall Rd, Sp 314

Salisbury: 2300 N. Salisbury Rd.

Waldorf: 11110 Mall Circle, Space C03

Massachusetts

Braintree: 250 Granite St., Suite 3214

Burlington: 75 Middlesex Turnpike

Danvers: 100 Independence Way, Space E123

Dartmouth: 136 Dartmouth Mall

Dedham: 238 Legacy Place, Building A

Leominster: 100 Commercial Road, Suite 12

Lynnfield: 310 Market St., Space 310

Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., Space S 116A

Millbury: 70 Worcester Providence Turnpike, Suite 513

Natick: 1245 Worcester Rd.

North Attleboro: 999 S Washington St.

Plymouth: 128 Colony Place

Saugus: 1277 Broadway, Sp N211

W. Springfield: 935 Riverdale Street, Suite D-101

Wrentham: One Premium Outlets Blvd., Suite 510

Michigan

Ann Arbor: 632 Briarwood Circle, Sp D119

Auburn Hills: 4050 Baldwin Road

Brighton: 9620 Village Place Blvd.

Byron Center: 350 84th St. SW, Suite 910

Chesterfield: 50495 Waterside Drive

Dearborn: 18900 Michigan Ave.

Farmington Hill: 31025 Orchard Lake Road, Space C-140

Flint: 3363 S. Linden Rd.

Grand Rapids: 3135 28th Street, Suite D1177

Grandville: 3700 Rivertowne Parkway, Space #2144

Howell: 1475 Burkhart Road, Space F120

Jackson: 1850 W. Michigan Ave., Space 774

Lansing: 2912 Towne Centre Boulevard

Livonia: 37540 W. Six Mile Rd., Sp F430

Novi: 27276 Novi Rd.

Portage: 6650 S. Westnedge

Rochester Hills: 2795 S. Rochester Road

Sterling Heights: 14600 Lakeside Circle

Troy: 2800 W. Big Beaver Rd.

Troy: 428 West 14 Mile Rd.

Utica: 13311 Hall Road

Walker: 3410 Alpine Ave. NW

Westland: 35000 Warren Road

Minnesota

Burnsville: 2061 Burnsville Center

Coon Rapids: 12761 Riverdale Blvd., Suite 103

Duluth: 1600 Miller Trunk Hwy., Sp J09

Eagan: 3905 Eagan Outlets Parkway, Suite #225

Eden Prairie: 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Suite 2018

Mankato: 1850 Adams St., Space 314

Maple Grove: 12421 Elm Creek Boulevard

Medford: 6750 W. Frontage Road, Ste #412

Rochester: 507 Apache Mall

Roseville: 1595 Highway 36W, Space 815

Saint Cloud: 4101 West Division St., Suite E24

St Paul: 3001 White Bear Ave N, Suite 2028

Woodbury: 9140 Hudson Road, Suite 504

Mississippi

Biloxi: 2600 Beach Blvd, Suite 8

Hattiesburg: 1000 Turtle Creek Dr., Suite 610

Meridian: 1210 Bonita Lakes Circle, Space 640

Ridgeland: 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 9007

Southaven: 6584 Towne Center Loop

Tupelo: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road, Space #723

Missouri

Branson: 905 Branson Landing Blvd.

Cape Girardeau: 3049 William St., Space #226

Chesterfield: 17049 North Outer 40 Road, Space 190

Columbia: 2300 Bernadette Drive, Space #426

Independence: 18810-D East 39th, Suite 694

Joplin: 101 Range Line Rd N., Sp 216

Kansas City: 7201 NW 86 Terrace

Kansas City: 8992 N Skyview Ave.

Lee’s Summit: 1744 NW Chipman Road

O’Fallon: 2225 Highway K

Osage Beach: 4540 Osage Beach Parkway

Saint Joseph: 3702 Frederick Ave., Space 14

Springfield: 2825 S. Glenstone, Space P14

St. Louis: 354 South County Center Way

St. Peters: 1600 Mid Rivers Mall, Sp #1010

Nebraska

Grand Island: 3404 West 13th St., Space 160A

Gretna: 14333 S. Highway 31

Lincoln: 61 Gateway Mall

Omaha: 10000 California Street, Suite 3210

Omaha: 17305 Davenport St., Space Q117

Omaha: 3001 South 144th St.

Papillion: 7902 Town Center Parkway, Suite 117

Nevada

Henderson: 1300 West Sunset Road

Las Vegas: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas: 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas: 8740 W. Charleston Blvd.

North Las Vegas: 6720 N. Durango Drive

Reno: 5445 Meadowood Mall Circle

New Hampshire Justice store closures

Manchester: 1500 S. Willow St., Sp # E115

Nashua: 310 Daniel Webster Highway

Newington: 50 Fox Run Mall Road, Spaces #H-3 & H-4

North Conway: 2 Common Court, Unit D-58

Salem: 99 Rockingham Park Blvd., Space W237-241

Tilton: 120 Laconia Road, Space 300

New Jersey

Eatontown: 180 Rt. 35 South

Flemington: 100 Reaville Ave., Suite 233

Holmdel: 2130 State Route 35, Space 50

Howell: 4743 Rt. 9

Lawrenceville: 3320 US Highway 1, Unit 256

Livingston: 112 Eisenhower Pkwy

Marlton: 221-223 South Rt. 73

Mays Landing: 210 Hamilton Commons, Space 27

Mt. Laurel: 12 Centerton Road

North Brunswick: 771 Shoppes Blvd., Space J

Old Bridge: 3853 US Highway 9, Space N2

Paramus: 1 Garden State Plaza, Suite 1038

Rockaway: 301 Mount Hope Ave., Suite 2052

Short Hills: 1200 Morris Turnpike, Space B-108

Sicklerville: 611 Cross Keys Road

Succasunna: 275 St. Rt. 10 E, Suite 340

Toms River: 1201 Hooper Ave., Sp #1085

Trenton: 420 Marketplace Blvd.

Vineland: 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Space B0009

Woodbridge: 355 Woodbridge Center Drive, Space 1265

Woodbury: 1800 Clements Bridge

New Mexico

Albuquerque: 6600 Menaul NE, Space J-6B

New York

Albany: 1 Crossgates Mall Road

Albany: 1425 Central Ave, Sp 301-A

Amherst: 742 Alberta Drive

Bayshore: 2056 Sunrise Highway

Bayside: 212-09 26th Ave.

Buffalo: One Walden Galleria, Space G-203

Clifton Park: 22 Clifton Country Road, Suite 35

Commack: 140 E. Jericho Turnpike, Space 25

Garden City: 630 Old Country Road, Space 2053

Hicksville: 880 Broadway Mall

Horseheads: 3300 Chambers Road South, Suite 5065

Johnson City: 601-635 Harry L Drive

Lake Grove: 226 Smith Haven Mall

Massapequa: 2181 Sunrise Mall

Middletown: 1 N Galleria Drive, Space D-107

New Hartford: 1 Sangertown Sq., Ste. 119

Niagara Falls: 1654 Military Road, Space 17

Orchard Park: 3473 Amelia Drive

Poughkeepsie: 2001 South Road

Rochester: 256 Greece Ridge Center Drive

Saratoga Springs: 3065 Route 50, Suite 114

Staten Island: 2955 Veterans Road West, Suite 1B

Staten Island: 430 New Dorp Lane, Space B3

Syracuse: 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Space F112

Valley Stream: 2010 Green Acres, Space 2205A

Victor: 502 Eastview Mall

Waterloo: 655 Route 318

Watertown: 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop W

West Babylon: 1029 West Montauk Highway

West Nyack: 3720 Palisades Center Drive

White Plains: 125 Westchester Ave.

Yorktown Heights: 650 Lee Blvd.

North Carolina

Asheville: 800 Brevard Road, Suite 612

Burlington: 3188 Waltham Boulevard

Cary: 304 Crossroads Blvd.

Charlotte: 5512 New Fashion Way, Suite 1034

Charlotte: 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, Suite 163

Concord: 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Sp 531

Durham: 6910 Fayetteville Road, Suite 265

Fayetteville: 235 Cross Creek Mall

Gastonia: 3676 Franklin Blvd.

Greensboro: 144 Four Seasons Town Center

Greensboro: 1624 Highwoods Blvd. G103

Greenville: 714 Greenville Blvd. Southeast, Suite G12

Hickory: 1960 US Highway 70 SE, Suite 228

Jacksonville: 375 Jacksonville Mall, Space #C009

Pineville: 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy.

Raleigh: 4325 Glenwood Ave.

Raleigh: 5900 Poyner Anchor Lane, Suite 161

Smithfield: 1025 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 410

Wilmington: 3500 Oleander Drive

Wilmington: 6818 Main Street

Winston-Salem: 3320 Silas Creek Parkway

North Dakota

Bismarck: 655 Kirkwood

Fargo: 3902 13th Ave. South

Grand Forks: 2800 Columbia Road #431

Minot: 2400 10th St. SW

Ohio

Akron: 3265 W. Market St., Sp 450

Aurora: 549 South Chillicothe Road, Suite 396

Beachwood: 26300 Cedar Rd.

Beavercreek: 2727 Fairfield Commons

Burbank: 9911 Avon Lake Road, Suite 478

Canton: 4373 Belden Mall Road

Chillicothe: 1075 North Bridge St., Suite 140

Cincinnati: 3693 Stone Creek Boulevard

Cincinnati: 4601 Eastgate Blvd., Space A240

Cincinnati: 6024 Glenway Ave.

Cincinnati: 9855 Waterstone Blvd.

Columbus: 1235 Polaris Parkway, Space C1

Dayton: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Dayton: 4464 Cedar Park Drive

Dublin: 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Space 117

Fairview Park: 20960 Westgate Mall

Findlay: 1800 Tiffin Ave., Suite 421

Hamilton: 3425 Princeton Road, Suite A

Heath: 771 South 30th St., Space 707

Hilliard: 1864 Hilliard-Rome Road

Huber Heights: 8275 Old Troy Pike

Jeffersonville: 8580 Factory Shops Blvd

Lancaster: 1635 River Valley Circle South, Space 617

Lima: 2400 Elida Road, Space #166

Mansfield: 663 Richland Mall

Maumee: 3100 Main Street, Space 1340

Mentor: 7850 Mentor Ave., Space #768

Mentor: 9627 Mentor Ave.

New Philadelphia: 400 Mill Ave. SE, Suite #529

Niles: 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Unit 330

North Canton: 5564 Dressler Rd, NW, Suite 10

North Olmsted: 4954 Great Northern Mall, Space 826

Perrysburg: 2150 Levis Commons Blvd.

Reynoldsburg: 2875 Taylor Road Extension, Suite 8

St. Clairsville: 67800 Mall Road, Unit #0540

Youngstown: 377D Boardman-Poland Road

Youngstown: 7401 Market St., Sp #643

Zanesville: 3575 Maple Ave., Suite #154

Oklahoma

Lawton: 100 Central Mall, Space 74

Moore: 2340 S. Service Road

Muskogee: 501 N. Main St., Space 56

Norman: 3247 W. Main Street

Oklahoma City: 2501 W Memorial Road #140-42

Owasso: 9018 N. 121st East Ave., Suite 100

Tulsa: 7336 S. Olympia Ave. W

Oregon

Eugene: 267 Valley River Center

Happy Valley: 12000 SE 82nd Ave., Suite 2057

Hillsboro: 2175 NW Allie Ave., Suite 560

Lincoln City: 1500 S.E. E. Devils Lake Road, Suite 410

Medford: 1600 N. Riverside Ave., Space 2035

Salem: 401 Center St. NE, Space 1118

Tualatin: 7097 SW Nyberg St.

Woodburn: 1001 Arney Road, Space 703

Pennsylvania

Altoona: 5580 Goods Lane, Suite 1132

Camp Hill: 3516 Capital City Mall Drive

Center Valley: 2960 Center Valley Parkway, Unit #736

Cranberry Township: 20412 Route 19, Suite 315

Doylestown: 430 N. Main St., Space 14

Dubois: 5522 Shaffer Road, Unit 4

Erie: 5800 Peach St., Sp 110

Exton: 281 Main Street, Suite G1

Gettysburg: 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Suite 850

Greensburg: 5256 Route 30, Space 154

King of Prussia: 160 N. Gulph Road, Suite 2317

Lancaster: 1110 Stanley K. Tanger Ave., Space 1110

Lancaster: 436 Park City Center

Langhorne: 2300 E. Lincoln Highway #141

Monaca: 538 Beaver Valley Mall

Monroeville: 118 Monroeville Mall Blvd., Suite 5B

Monroeville: 4100 William Penn Highway, Space 36

North Wales: 276 Montgomery Mall

Pennsdale: 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Suite 207

Philadelphia: 1543 Franklin Mills Circle

Philadelphia: 907-937A Market Street, Space C220

Pittsburgh: 100 Robinson Dr., Suite 2210

Pittsburgh: 301 South Hills Village

Pottstown: 18 West Lightcap Road, Suite 1131

Scranton: Rt. 6 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Space 773

Springfield: 400 South State Road

Tarentum: 501 Pittsburgh Mills Circle

Uniontown: 1201 Mall Run Road

Warminster: 966 West Street Road, Space 2200

West Homestead: 218 West Bridge St.

Whitehall: 2655 McArthur Road

Wilkes Barre: 48 Wyoming Valley Mall

Willow Grove: 2500 Moreland Rd., Space 2020

Wyomissing: 784 Woodland Road

York: 2819 Concord Road

Rhode Island Justice store closure

Warwick: 400 Bald Hill Rd., Suite #204

South Carolina

Bluffton: 1414 Fording Island Road, Suite C150

Columbia: 100 Columbiana Circle, #1240

Columbia: 487-2 Town Center Place

Gaffney: 130 Factory Shops Blvd.

Greenville: 700 Haywood Mall,Box 105

Myrtle Beach: 10835 Kings Road, Suite 260

Myrtle Beach: 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, Suite 290

Myrtle Beach: 4635 Factory Stores Blvd., Space B140

North Charleston: 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., Suite 1072

Spartanburg: 205 W. Blackstock Rd., Space #700

South Dakota Justice store closing

Rapid City: 1629 Eglin Street

Tennessee

Bristol: 532 Pinnacle Parkway, Space 549

Chattanooga: 271 Northgate Mall

Clarksville: 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Collierville: 4670 Merchants Park Circle, Suite 634

Cordova: 2269 North Germantown Parkway, Suite 101

Hendersonville: 300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Suite 240

Jackson: 2021 N. Highland Ave., Space A6

Johnson City: 2011 N. Roan Street, Space D2A

Knoxville: 11337 Parkside Drive

Mt. Juliet: 401 S. Mount Juliet Road, Suite 460

Murfreesboro: 2615 Medical Center Pkwy., Suite 1470

Nashville: 388 Opry Mills Drive

Texas

Abilene: 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Space 1398

Amarillo: 7701 West I-40, Suite 344

Arlington: 3900 Arlington Highlands Blvd., Suite 165

Austin: 9600 IH-35 South

Beaumont: 240 Parkdale Mall, Space #B240

Bee Cave: 12801 Hill Country Blvd., Suite C1-110

Brownsville: 2370 N. Expressway, Space 1282

Burleson: 12860 South Freeway

Canutillo: 7051 S. Desert Blvd., Suite G-738

College Station: 1500 Harvey Rd., Space 4010

Conroe: 2924 I-45 North, Suite 500

Cypress: 29300 Hempstead Road, Suite 874

Dallas: 6464 E. Northwest Highway, Suite 160

Denton: 1800 South Loop 288, Suite 216

El Paso: 11917 Gateway West, Space E

El Paso: 8401 Gateway W.

Flower Mound: 5801 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300

Fort Worth: 4800 Hulen Mall Space 2165

Frisco: 3333 Preston Road Suite 401

Garland: 425 Cedar Sage Drive

Grand Prairie: 2950 West Interstate 20

Houston: 1408 Willowbrook Mall

Houston: 5085 Westheimer Road

Houston: 6779 HWY 6 N

Hurst: 841 North East Mall Blvd.

Katy: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Lake Jackson: 100 Highway 332 West

Laredo: 5300 San Dario

Longview: 3500 McCann Road

Lubbock: 6002 Slide Road

Lubbock: 6076 Marsha Sharp Freeway

Lufkin: 4600 South Medford Drive

Mercedes: 5001 East US Expressway 83, Suite 310

Plano: 6121 W. Park Blvd., Suite D-107

Port Arthur: 3100 Highway 365, Space 65

Rockwall: 1019 East I-30, Space 101

San Antonio: 15900 La Cantera Parkway

San Antonio: 17414 La Cantera Parkway

San Antonio: 22610 Highway 281 North, Suite 110

San Marcos: 4015 Interstate 35 South, #830

Selma: 8274 Agora Parkway 100

Shennandoah: 19075 Interstate South, Suite 113A

Southlake: 2920 E. Southlake Blvd.

Sugar Land: 16535 Southwest Freeway, Sp 307

Terrell: 301 Tanger Drive, Suite 211C

Texarkana: 2400 Richmond Road, Space 81

Texas City: 5885 Gulf Freeway

Tyler: 4601 S. Broadway

Victoria: 7800 North Navarro

Waco: 2440 West Loop 340

Weatherford: 325 Adams Drive

Webster: 1231 W. Bay Area Blvd.

Wichita Falls: 3111 Midwestern Parkway

Utah

Draper: 131 East 12300 South

Farmington: 255 N West Promontory

Murray: 6191 S. State St., Space #1150

Ogden: 4205 Riverdale Road

Park City: 6699 North Landmark Drive, Suite A150

St. George: 250 North Red Cliffs Drive #19

Vermont

South Burlington: 155 Dorset. St., Space H9

Virginia

Chesapeake: 1401 Greenbrier Parkway S., Suite 1224

Danville: 325 Piedmont Drive, Space #125

Fairfax: 11923L Fair Oaks

Fredericksburg: 137 Spotsylvania Mall, Space 850

Harrisonburg: 1925 E. Market St., Space 0508

Henrico: 11800 West Broad St., Suite 1520

Lynchburg: 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, Space B-60

Newport News: 12300 Jefferson Ave., Suite 819

Norfolk: 300 Monticello Ave # 110

Richmond: 11500 Midlothian Pike

Roanoke: 4802 Valley View Blvd. NW.

Springfield: 6500 Springfield Mall, Suite 6613

Sterling: 21100 Dulles Town Circle, Suite 264

Sterling: 22000 Dulles Retail Plaza, Suite 132

Virginia Beach: 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy.

Winchester: 1850 Apple Blossom Mall

Woodbridge: 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Suite 235

Washington

Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Suite 1314

Kennewick: 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 541

Lynnwood: 3000 184th Street SW, Suite 448

Olympia: 625 Black Lake Blvd., Space G9

Puyallup: 3500 S. Meridian Street, Suite 335

Spokane Valley: 14700 E. Indiana Ave., Suite 1064

Spokane: 4750 Division Street, Space 2112

Vancouver: 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Drive

West Virginia

Barboursville: 500 Mall Road

Bluefield: US Highway 460 & Route 25

Bridgeport: 2399 Meadowbrook Road

Charleston: 3000 Charleston Town Center

Morgantown: 9609 Mall Road

Mt. Hope: 2 Crossroads Mall

South Charleston: 75 RHL Blvd.

Vienna: 268 Grand Central Mall

Wisconsin

Appleton: 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Baraboo: 210 Gasser Road, Suite 1050

Brookfield: 95 N. Moorland Road, Space #46

Eau Claire: 4800 Golf Road, Space 422

Green Bay: 345 Bay Park Square

Greendale: 5300 South 76 St., Space 230A-7

Janesville: 2500 Milton Ave., Space 122

Madison: 63 Towne Blvd.

Madison: 89 East Towne Mall, Space B200

Milwaukee: 485 W. Glen Bay Ave.

Oshkosh: 3001 South Washburn, Space #D110

Pleasant Prairie: 11211 120th Ave. D072A

Wauwatosa: 2500 N Mayfair

Wyoming