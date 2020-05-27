London Fashion Week Will Take Place Virtually Through Joor’s New Passport Application

The British Fashion Council and Premier Group announced today they will partner with digital wholesale platform Joor on their upcoming summer events. Both London Fashion Week in June and Premier Berlin in July will utilize Joor’s virtual showroom technology and its new Passport feature, which was also launched today.

With pandemic protocols restricting the possibility of in-person fashion and trade shows, companies are turning to virtual tools to re-create the experience. With Joor Passport, event creators can establish a centralized digital destination for both buyers and brands, so that all participants will engage with one app and one website. Different landing environments can be used for each event that utilizes the platform.

Brands showing collections at the virtual event will be able to upload their seasonal products to an individual profile page within the app. Styles can be showcased through virtual showroom technology, which Joor also offers outside of designated fashion events. Brand users that have created 360-degree imaging through Joor’s partnership with Orb360 will also be able to highlight that in-app.

“In the face of continued business disruption, we saw a great need to bring technology to revolutionize the market and reimagine the trade show and fashion week model,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of Joor. “It is incredibly tragic that we find ourselves in these circumstances, but the fact remains that for all the hype about consumer-facing retail technology, the B2B side, including trade show enablement, has been largely ignored.”

For retailers, the Passport application allows them to request access to a brand’s collection — enabling brands to remain selective about their appointments, as they might be in-person. Retailers can then shop the collections, schedule appointments and place orders through the app.

“It was incredibly important that we find a way at London Fashion Week to assist our brands, especially small and emerging ones, in this unusual time,” said Caroline Rush CBE, chief executive at the British Fashion Council. “The access Joor is providing will allow our members to continue their business relationships so they are well prepared for the recovery, to which we all look forward.”

Once physical events resume, Joor intends for the mobile app to provide a complementary experience to in-person gatherings. Passport will still be able to support appointment scheduling and order placement at each show, while also serving as a bridge between events. For instance, data stored in the app can help buyers and brands reconnect after their original interaction.

The feature will be rolled out first at London Fashion Week, which takes place June 12-14, and then will be used at Premier Group Berlin in July.