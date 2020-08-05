“The reason for that is because of the tourist travel. And again, we’re at the peak season of where tourists would be coming to London and Paris and Milan and Florence and Barcelona, and all these very important cities where we do huge volume. And obviously, that’s not going to happen this year,” he noted.

John Idol CREDIT: Kagan McLeod

In addition, hard-hit specialty stores and family retailers in Europe make up a large percentage of Capri’s European sales — and many of these businesses are still struggling.

Asia, where revenue was down 41% in the quarter, is seeing results very greatly by region. Mainland China is seeing solid performance, driven by domestic consumption. But key markets like Hong Kong, Macau and other parts of Asia, recovery is lagging.

Capri said this morning that revenues for the first quarter ended June 27 declined 67% to $451 million, but the results were stronger than the company’s own forecasts and beat Wall Street’s anticipated $427.3 million. As expected, sales were down sharply across all three nameplates, with Versace declining 55% to $93 million; Jimmy Choo slipping 68% to $51 million; and Michael Kors falling 69% to $307 million.