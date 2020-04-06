Jo-Ann Fabrics Customers Have Made Over 25 Million Masks for Health-Care Workers

As health-care workers contend with a shortage of personal protective equipment, including face masks, Jo-Ann Fabrics customers are chipping in both with their time and with their wallets.

Over the past two weeks, the arts-and-crafts chain has sold materials to make 20 million masks. In that same time frame, the company has donated materials to make about 5 million masks, for a total of 25 million masks going to protect health-care workers, public service employees and communities in need.

Since March 23, Jo-Ann has been giving away free kits to shoppers with the fabric, elastic and other necessary materials needed to make masks. Open Jo-Ann stores have served as collection points for the completed masks, which customers can make at home and then drop off. In parallel, the company has started classrooms in its stores for those who want to help, complete with sewing machines and instructions; classes follow social-distancing guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, Jo-Ann is working with larger hospitals and medical facilities to provide essential materials including fabric, elastic and clear vinyl. The fabric store is also providing fabric and materials recommended for medical settings to Neiman Marcus Group. NMG’ alterations facilities are receiving the product and creating personal protective equipment, such as masks, gowns and scrubs, for use by health-care providers. Employees in the luxury department store’s alterations facilities are following CDC social-distancing guidelines while creating the products.

While Jo-Ann has received praise for its efforts to support the fight against COVID-19, it has also received blowback from consumers and employees concerned that the company’s decision to keep stores open amid the coronavirus crisis constitutes a public health risk. In a Buzzfeed News report, multiple Jo-Ann workers allege that the crafts store is offering free mask-making materials as a “slapdash” effort in order to remain open as an “essential” retailer in locations with stay-at-home orders. A Jo-Ann spokesperson did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment on these allegations. However, a representative from the company told Buzzfeed the mask program came from an altruistic place.

“We have been and are providing essential materials for a real need,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “It is critical to reserve medical face masks for those who need them in the most dangerous situations.”

