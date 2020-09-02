Jimmy Choo Taps Company Veteran Hannah Colman as CEO

Jimmy Choo now has two women in power at the helm.

The Capri Holdings-owned label today named company veteran Hannah Colman as CEO. She joins creative director Sandra Choi at the top of the brand. Both women have helped guide Jimmy Choo since its earliest days.

Colman, who started at Jimmy Choo 24 years ago as store manager in the first boutique on London’s Motcomb Street, will report to John Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.

Over the past two decades, Colman has held a number of key roles, most recently serving as president of EMEA and global commerce. She had been helming the brand as interim CEO for much of this year.

“Hannah has been instrumental in Jimmy Choo’s growth with her instinctive vision for the brand. She has done an outstanding job leading the business during a highly challenging and unprecedented time,” said Idol. “I have every faith that she will continue to lead Jimmy Choo to even greater heights.”

Choi noted her close connection with Colman. “Hannah and I have worked together since the start of our fashion luxury house. I couldn’t be happier that she will now lead our company as we continue to grow Jimmy Choo as one of the most important British luxury brands in the world. We share the same vision for the future of this brand that we both love.”

Colman lauded the team for its leadership during the unprecedented events of 2020 — and said she’s looking forward to stepping into the CEO role full time. “I take the responsibility of writing the next chapter of this remarkable luxury house incredibly seriously and couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity,” she said.

Pierre Denis stepped down as CEO of Jimmy Choo in February after eight years.

Capri said this month that sales at Jimmy Choo slipped 68% to $51 million in the first quarter amid pandemic-related challenges. The company is still confident that Choo can become a billion-dollar brand as it expands rapidly into more casual footwear styles, boosts the fast-growing sneaker business, opens stores in key markets and emphasizes its accessory category.