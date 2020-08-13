As expected, Coach’s quarterly sales drop was steep, reflecting the deep impact of the pandemic. But executives at the Tapestry-owned label are confident the brand has all the right ingredients in place to bounce back during the fall and holiday seasons.

Coach is banking on ambassador Jennifer Lopez — one of fashion’s most sought-after stars of the moment — to help it fuel sales. The brand will debut a $495 J-Lo-designed bag for holiday.

In a conference call to discuss Tapestry’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings — Coach posted a 53% decline in revenues — Todd Kahn, interim CEO and brand president, teased the launch and detailed some of the other ways it plans to attract shoppers through a consumer-centric design strategy and more narrow product focus.

“Over the last 5 months, we have taken a dramatically more critical lens to the SKU proliferation and inventory churn,” Kahn said. “For this upcoming holiday season, we shrunk our SKU count by approximately 50%. We believe that this reduction is key to greater productivity and clearer brand messaging.” Consumers are responding to classic styles like the Tabby bag, which the brand plans to extend with new offerings. Overall inventory management is also crucial to the game plan, Kahn said. “For the first time in my over 12 years at Coach, we are now managing to tighter inventory turn goals while maintaining gross margins. I have made inventory turn a key performance indicator for the team, holding all of us accountable for this metric,” the executive noted. Jennifer Lopez wears a red tartan Coach coat with Stuart Weitzman boots in New York in December 2019. CREDIT: Splash News Coach — which had been the top performer for Tapestry pre-pandemic — also is trying to bolster its relationship with consumers through being more purpose driven. For instance, it recently teamed up with LeBron James’ More Than A Vote organization — aimed at combating voter suppression in the Black community.

“We know that consumers today emotionally connect with brands that share their values, and they are buying and supporting brands that resonate with them for that reason,” Kahn said. “We want to create relationships on the basis of authenticity. So we are extracting what is latent and real.”

Internal brand research has shown that Coach’s brand recognition “remains at an all-time high,” according to Kahn.

The key to attracting and retaining consumers, he said, will be to merge fashion and function with value and purpose. Coach’s forthcoming fall and holiday marketing campaign will highlight global brand ambassadors in candid multi-generational moments — focusing on togetherness, timelessness and family — fitting themes for this pivotal moment in U.S. history.

Obviously, the digital business is key to the equation — and Coach is investing to win in this channel.

Coach House store in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

During the last quarter, the brand unveiled custom programs for key styles like CitySole sneakers and took a new approach to the Coach Outlet digital business. Since it unveiled the changes in April, Coach said it acquired 600,000 new consumers across the channel, half of whom were Gen Z and millennials. It plans to launch a loyalty program this fall.

As digital reigns, brick-and-mortar stores will be scrutinized more heavily. In addition to emphasizing smaller-format locations, Kahn said profitability is key — and noted that some closures are possible.