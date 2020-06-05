Re-route my subscription: Click here

Is Your JCPenney Store Closing? Here’s the Full List of 150 JCP Stores That Are Going Away

By Samantha McDonald
A J.C. Penney store in a mall in New York, New York, USA, 28 February 2019. The national department store announced that is planning to close 18 additional stores this year with the closures likely to come in 2020.JC Penney Announces Store closures, New York, USA - 28 Feb 2019
A JCPenney store in a mall in New York.
CREDIT: Justin Lane/Rex Shutterstock

J. C. Penney Company Inc. is permanently shuttering 154 stores as part of its bankruptcy plan.

The bankrupt retailer announced yesterday the first round of closures across 20 states this summer, with sales expected to begin on June 12 and last about three to four months. It will announce additional phases of store closing sales in the coming weeks.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.

JCPenney, which was founded 118 years ago, filed for bankruptcy on May 15. According to the filing, it had $500 million in cash at hand and received debtor-in-possession financing commitments of $900 million. It recently received court approval to access $450 million of new money from its first-lien lenders, $225 million of which will be drawn immediately.

The beleaguered retailer’s longtime struggles were compounded amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced it to shutter scores of outposts across the country and furlough majority of its retail associates. Since government officials have eased lockdowns, JCPenney has reopened nearly 500 stores. As part of its plan to restructure, the company intends to reduce its store footprint, while focusing its resources on top-performing locations and its e-commerce business.

Here, the full list of JCPenney store closures by state:

Alabama:

  • Covington Mall in Andalusia
  • Regency Square in Florence
  • Jackson Square in Scottsboro
  • Spanish Fort Town Center in Spanish Fort

Arizona:

  • Little Creek Center in Cottonwood
  • Christown Spectrum in Phoenix
  • El Con Shopping Center in Tucson

Arkansas:

  • Independence Center in Batesville
  • Conway Towne Center in Conway
  • Mellor Park Mall in El Dorado
  • The Fashion Center in Harrison

California:

  • Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center in Chino
  • The JCPenney at 1228 Main Street in Delano
  • San Luis Plaza in Los Banos
  • Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles
  • Inland Center in San Bernardino
  • West Valley Mall in Tracy
  • Countryside Plaza in Turlock
  • Yreka Junction Mall in Yreka

Colorado:

  • Durango Mall in Durango
  • JCPenney at 135 Bockman Drive in Fort Collins
  • Greeley Mall in Greeley
  • River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose

Connecticut:

  • Torrington Commons in Torrington

Florida:

  • Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton
  • Coralwood Shopping Center in Cape Coral
  • Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers
  • Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville
  • Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales
  • Santa Rosa Shopping Center in Mary Esther
  • Orlando Fashion Square in Orlando
  • Lakeshore Mall in Sebring
  • Westshore Plaza in Tampa

Georgia:

  • Georgia Square in Athens
  • Northlake Mall in Atlanta
  • Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville
  • Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville
  • Mount Berry Mall in Rome
  • Statesboro Mall in Statesboro
  • Hatcher Point Mall in Waycross

Idaho:

  • Lewiston Shopping Center in Lewiston
  • Bonner Mall in Ponderay

Illinois:

  • Northfield Square in Bourbonnais
  • River Oaks Shopping Center in Calumet City
  • University Mall in Carbondale
  • Freeport Mall in Freeport
  • Times Square Mall in Mt. Vernon

Indiana:

  • Bedford Town Fair in Bedford
  • Concord Mall in Elkhart
  • NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road in Indianapolis
  • Kokomo Mall in Kokomo
  • River Point Mall in Madison
  • Muncie Mall in Muncie
  • Pilgrim Place Mall in Plymouth
  • Richmond Square in Richmond
  • Vincennes Plaza in Vincennes

Iowa:

  • JCPenney at 504 N Adams Street in Carroll
  • Marshalltown Mall in Marshalltown

Kansas:

  • Flint Hills Village in Emporia
  • Liberal Plaza in Liberal
  • Central Mall in Salina

Kentucky:

  • Green River Plaza in Campbellsville
  • Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville
  • Bradford Square in Hopkinsville
  • Market Square in Maysville
  • Middlesboro Mall in Middlesboro
  • Town Square Mall in Owensboro

Louisiana:

  • Acadiana Mall in Lafayette
  • Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie
  • Regal Court Shopping Center in Shreveport

Maryland:

  • Boulevard @ Box Hill in Abingdon
  • Woodmore Towne Center in Lanham
  • Country Club Mall in La Vale

Michigan:

  • Alpena Mall in Alpena
  • Cadillac Shopping Center in Cadillac
  • JCPenney at 408 E Mitchell Street in Petoskey

Minnesota:

  • Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids
  • Eden Prairie Center in Eden Prairie
  • Grove Square Shopping Center in Maple Grove
  • Kandi Mall in Willmar

Mississippi:

  • Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel
  • Starkville Crossing in Starkville

Missouri:

  • Bolger Square in Independence
  • Kirksville Shopping Center in Kirksville

Montana:

  • Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman

Nebraska:

  • Conestoga Mall in Grand Island

New Hampshire:

  • West Street Shopping Center in Keene
  • Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway
  • Lilac Mall in Rochester
  • Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon

New Mexico:

  • White Sands Mall in Alamogordo

New York:

  • Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn
  • Batavia City Centre in Batavia
  • Roseland Shopping Center in Canandaigua
  • Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford
  • Oswego Plaza in Oswego
  • Freedom Mall in Rome
  • Destiny USA in Syracuse

North Carolina:

  • Henderson Square in Henderson
  • Biggs Park Shopping Center in Lumberton
  • Twin Rivers Mall in New Bern
  • North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh
  • Richmond Plaza in Rockingham

Ohio:

  • Chapel Hill Mall in Akron
  • Tri County Plaza in Akron
  • Carnation Mall in Alliance
  • Ashtabula Mall in Ashtabula
  • Governors Plaza in Cincinnati
  • Northtowne Mall in Defiance
  • Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool
  • The Shoppes At Parma in Parma
  • Miami Valley Mall in Piqua

Oklahoma:

  • Oakwood Mall in Enid
  • Tandy Town Shopping Center in McAlester
  • Town Center Plaza in Midwest City
  • Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee
  • Shawnee Mall in Shawnee
  • Tulsa Promenade in Tulsa

Oregon:

  • Cascade Village in Bend
  • McMinnville Plaza in McMinnville
  • Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg
  • Salem Center in Salem

Pennsylvania:

  • Clearview Mall in Butler
  • North Hanover Mall in Hanover
  • Beaver Valley Mall in Monaca
  • Monroeville Mall in Monroeville
  • Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum

South Carolina:

  • Anderson Mall in Anderson
  • Cross Creek Mall in Beaufort
  • Magnolia Mall in Florence
  • Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach
  • Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg
  • Rock Hill Galleria in Rock Hill

South Dakota:

  • University Mall in Brookings

Tennessee:

  • Bradley Square in Cleveland
  • Columbia Mall in Columbia
  • Dyersburg Mall in Dyersburg
  • Kingsport Town Center in Kingsport
  • Foothills Mall in Maryville
  • Three Star Mall in McMinnville

Texas:

  • Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas
  • Crossroads Mall in Greenville
  • West Hills Mall in Huntsville
  • Music City Mall in Lewisville
  • Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin
  • Palestine Mall in Palestine
  • Mirabeau Square in Paris

Utah:

  • Layton Hills Mall in Layton
  • Cache Valley Mall in Logan

Vermont:

  • Bennington Square in Bennington
  • Berlin Mall in Berlin

Virginia:

  • Danville Mall in Danville
  • Colonial Mall in Staunton

Wisconsin:

  • Crossroads Shopping Center in Menomonee Falls

