Is Your JCPenney Store Closing? Here’s the Full List of 150 JCP Stores That Are Going Away

J. C. Penney Company Inc. is permanently shuttering 154 stores as part of its bankruptcy plan.

The bankrupt retailer announced yesterday the first round of closures across 20 states this summer, with sales expected to begin on June 12 and last about three to four months. It will announce additional phases of store closing sales in the coming weeks.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.

JCPenney, which was founded 118 years ago, filed for bankruptcy on May 15. According to the filing, it had $500 million in cash at hand and received debtor-in-possession financing commitments of $900 million. It recently received court approval to access $450 million of new money from its first-lien lenders, $225 million of which will be drawn immediately.

The beleaguered retailer’s longtime struggles were compounded amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced it to shutter scores of outposts across the country and furlough majority of its retail associates. Since government officials have eased lockdowns, JCPenney has reopened nearly 500 stores. As part of its plan to restructure, the company intends to reduce its store footprint, while focusing its resources on top-performing locations and its e-commerce business.

Here, the full list of JCPenney store closures by state:

Alabama:

Covington Mall in Andalusia

Regency Square in Florence

Jackson Square in Scottsboro

Spanish Fort Town Center in Spanish Fort

Arizona:

Little Creek Center in Cottonwood

Christown Spectrum in Phoenix

El Con Shopping Center in Tucson

Arkansas:

Independence Center in Batesville

Conway Towne Center in Conway

Mellor Park Mall in El Dorado

The Fashion Center in Harrison

California:

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center in Chino

The JCPenney at 1228 Main Street in Delano

San Luis Plaza in Los Banos

Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles

Inland Center in San Bernardino

West Valley Mall in Tracy

Countryside Plaza in Turlock

Yreka Junction Mall in Yreka

Colorado:

Durango Mall in Durango

JCPenney at 135 Bockman Drive in Fort Collins

Greeley Mall in Greeley

River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose

Connecticut:

Torrington Commons in Torrington

Florida:

Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton

Coralwood Shopping Center in Cape Coral

Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers

Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville

Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales

Santa Rosa Shopping Center in Mary Esther

Orlando Fashion Square in Orlando

Lakeshore Mall in Sebring

Westshore Plaza in Tampa

Georgia:

Georgia Square in Athens

Northlake Mall in Atlanta

Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville

Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville

Mount Berry Mall in Rome

Statesboro Mall in Statesboro

Hatcher Point Mall in Waycross

Idaho:

Lewiston Shopping Center in Lewiston

Bonner Mall in Ponderay

Illinois:

Northfield Square in Bourbonnais

River Oaks Shopping Center in Calumet City

University Mall in Carbondale

Freeport Mall in Freeport

Times Square Mall in Mt. Vernon

Indiana:

Bedford Town Fair in Bedford

Concord Mall in Elkhart

NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road in Indianapolis

Kokomo Mall in Kokomo

River Point Mall in Madison

Muncie Mall in Muncie

Pilgrim Place Mall in Plymouth

Richmond Square in Richmond

Vincennes Plaza in Vincennes

Iowa:

JCPenney at 504 N Adams Street in Carroll

Marshalltown Mall in Marshalltown

Kansas:

Flint Hills Village in Emporia

Liberal Plaza in Liberal

Central Mall in Salina

Kentucky:

Green River Plaza in Campbellsville

Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville

Bradford Square in Hopkinsville

Market Square in Maysville

Middlesboro Mall in Middlesboro

Town Square Mall in Owensboro

Louisiana:

Acadiana Mall in Lafayette

Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie

Regal Court Shopping Center in Shreveport

Maryland:

Boulevard @ Box Hill in Abingdon

Woodmore Towne Center in Lanham

Country Club Mall in La Vale

Michigan:

Alpena Mall in Alpena

Cadillac Shopping Center in Cadillac

JCPenney at 408 E Mitchell Street in Petoskey

Minnesota:

Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids

Eden Prairie Center in Eden Prairie

Grove Square Shopping Center in Maple Grove

Kandi Mall in Willmar

Mississippi:

Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel

Starkville Crossing in Starkville

Missouri:

Bolger Square in Independence

Kirksville Shopping Center in Kirksville

Montana:

Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman

Nebraska:

Conestoga Mall in Grand Island

New Hampshire:

West Street Shopping Center in Keene

Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway

Lilac Mall in Rochester

Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon

New Mexico:

White Sands Mall in Alamogordo

New York:

Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn

Batavia City Centre in Batavia

Roseland Shopping Center in Canandaigua

Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford

Oswego Plaza in Oswego

Freedom Mall in Rome

Destiny USA in Syracuse

North Carolina:

Henderson Square in Henderson

Biggs Park Shopping Center in Lumberton

Twin Rivers Mall in New Bern

North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh

Richmond Plaza in Rockingham

Ohio:

Chapel Hill Mall in Akron

Tri County Plaza in Akron

Carnation Mall in Alliance

Ashtabula Mall in Ashtabula

Governors Plaza in Cincinnati

Northtowne Mall in Defiance

Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool

The Shoppes At Parma in Parma

Miami Valley Mall in Piqua

Oklahoma:

Oakwood Mall in Enid

Tandy Town Shopping Center in McAlester

Town Center Plaza in Midwest City

Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee

Shawnee Mall in Shawnee

Tulsa Promenade in Tulsa

Oregon:

Cascade Village in Bend

McMinnville Plaza in McMinnville

Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg

Salem Center in Salem

Pennsylvania:

Clearview Mall in Butler

North Hanover Mall in Hanover

Beaver Valley Mall in Monaca

Monroeville Mall in Monroeville

Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum

South Carolina:

Anderson Mall in Anderson

Cross Creek Mall in Beaufort

Magnolia Mall in Florence

Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach

Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg

Rock Hill Galleria in Rock Hill

South Dakota:

University Mall in Brookings

Tennessee:

Bradley Square in Cleveland

Columbia Mall in Columbia

Dyersburg Mall in Dyersburg

Kingsport Town Center in Kingsport

Foothills Mall in Maryville

Three Star Mall in McMinnville

Texas:

Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas

Crossroads Mall in Greenville

West Hills Mall in Huntsville

Music City Mall in Lewisville

Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin

Palestine Mall in Palestine

Mirabeau Square in Paris

Utah:

Layton Hills Mall in Layton

Cache Valley Mall in Logan

Vermont:

Bennington Square in Bennington

Berlin Mall in Berlin

Virginia:

Danville Mall in Danville

Colonial Mall in Staunton

Wisconsin: