JCPenney Is Closing Another 140-Plus Stores as It Seeks to Exit Bankruptcy

J. C. Penney Company Inc. continues to trim its brick-and-mortar footprint as it seeks to exit bankruptcy.

In a Thursday filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the beleaguered chain revealed plans to shutter an additional 144 stores across the country. Along with its previously announced 150-plus closures, JCPenney has announced about 300 shutdowns during its Chapter 11 process.

The move comes a month after the department store said that it had reached an agreement to sell its business to Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners. As part of the deal, the mall giants plan to acquire “substantially all of JCPenney’s retail and operating assets” for $1.75 billion, with a combination of cash and debt.

In addition to the sale of its operations, JCPenney is forming a separate real estate investment trust and a property holding company, comprised of 161 of its real estate assets and all of its owned distribution centers. (On its website, the company said it operates a supply chain network of 11 facilities, including distribution centers, regional warehouses, online fulfillment centers and furniture distribution centers.) According to JCPenney attorney Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis, the deal is expected to keep intact more than 600 stores and 70,000 jobs.

Watch on FN

However, bankruptcy judge David Jones has yet to sign off on the agreement, which was contested just this week when debt holders led by Aurelius Capital Management announced their intention to bid for six of the retailer’s distribution centers and the aforementioned 161 stores. The judge gave the investment firm time to submit its plan before the end of next week, which is when the Simon-Brookfield deal is expected to receive approval.

After struggling for several years amid declining sales, numerous leadership changes and increased digital competition, JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 protection on May 15. It obtained $900 million in debtor-in-possession financing to aid operations and announced at the time that it would shut down 242 doors. In late August, a court filing showed that its net loss for the month ended July 20 was $342.1 million, while revenues were $564.3 million, compared with an income of $46.2 million and sales of $621.7 million for June.