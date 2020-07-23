JCPenney Makes Face Masks Mandatory for Shoppers in Its Stores

JCPenney is requiring its customers to wear masks in its stores.

The department store has announced that, starting tomorrow, face coverings are mandatory for shoppers at its locations across the United States. It added that store entrances will display signage to inform shoppers of its new policy, and employees will provide masks to those who might need one.

However, JCPenney explained that this requirement will not apply to some customers with “health conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing a mask or face covering.” Employees, on the other hand, are required to wear masks during the entirety of their shifts.

“We sincerely appreciate our customers’ cooperation and understanding the importance of this new policy to keep each other safe and minimize the spread of the coronavirus,” the company wrote in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face masks can help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, which has infected more than 3.99 million people in the U.S. and led to at least 143,700 deaths.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” CDC director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said last week. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used universally within a community setting.”

A recent surge in infections in the U.S. has led big-box retailers Walmart and Target, department stores Kohl’s and Nordstrom, and specialty chains American Eagle and Gap to implement requirements for face masks at their units.

In addition to its new face mask policy, JCPenney said it has taken other safety precautions: It has installed plexiglass at registers and enhanced the cleaning of high-touch areas, as well as continues to keep tried-on merchandise out of the selling floor for at least 24 hours. It is also offering contactless checkout options, such as curbside pickup, for online orders.