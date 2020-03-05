J.Crew Reports Data Breach Nearly One Year Later

J.Crew has been hit by a data breach.

The apparel brand revealed this week that a number of accounts on its site had been hacked in the spring of 2019. The unauthorized party gained access to credit card information including the last four digits of stored card numbers, the expiration dates, card types and billing addresses. The hacker also would have had access to information regarding past orders and shipping status, according to the company.

“J.Crew has discovered that an unauthorized source appears to have obtained a small number of customer credentials through previous breaches of third-parties unaffiliated with J.Crew,” a spokesperson from the brand told FN. “Out of an abundance of caution, we promptly notified potentially affected customers. We take security-related matters seriously and are committed to ensuring our customers’ personal information remains secure.”

In addition to notifying potential victims of the breach, the company has disabled accounts that may have been compromised. Customers who use the same password across multiple platforms have been advised to change their information.

J.Crew joins a long list of retailers to be recently hit by data breaches, several of which have exposed personal customer financial information. In 2018, numerous boldface retailers revealed that consumer data had been breached, among them Macy’s, Sears, Saks Fifth Avenue parent Hudson Bay Co. and Under Armour. It’s projected that hundreds of millions of consumers have been impacted by cybersecurity incidents (the Under Armour breach alone affected 150 million users of its MyFitnessPal app).

Want more?

Toms Email List Hacked by ‘Nice Man’; CEO Apologizes to Customers

The North Face Issues Apology After Wikipedia ‘Hacking’ Campaign Backfires