The Shoe Brands to Support This International Women’s Day

Fueled by an ongoing mission to empower women around the world, International Women’s Day is this coming Sunday, March 8. This year’s #EqualforEqual campaign encourages individuality with the message that everyone’s responsible for their own thoughts and actions, while collectively each of us can help create a gender equal world.

In recognition and support of this year’s initiatives, the footwear community, along with fashion retailers, has launched their own initiatives to support and amplify the cause.

Here, are some of the brands participating in the movement.

Puma is supporting girls and women in sport around the world by giving away ultraviolet laces, the official color of IWD. For each pair given away, Puma will donate one euro to Women Win, a global leader in girls’ and women’s empowerment through sport. To be “Forever Tied Together” on that day, Puma is also launching a social media initiative with its network of ambassadors, athletes and social fans to sport the laces. For every unique Instagram post that includes a photo of the laces with the hashtag #PUMAWomen, Puma will donate an additional one euro to Women Win. In total, the brand will make a donation of up to 100,000 euros. The laces will be distributed with every Puma footwear purchase on Puma.com and at the New York flagship store from March 1 – 8.

Related Ugg Celebrates International Women's Day With a Campaign Supporting Workplace Equality Paris Hilton Rocks Pigtails and Patent Leather Bodysuit During Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls Show 3 Powerful Lessons on How to Empower Women in Leadership Roles

Puma’s ultraviolet laces. CREDIT: Puma

Ugg is on a mission to further empower women. Inspired by the movement’s #EqualforEqual theme for 2020, Ugg is partnering with HERproject, a collaborative initiative that inspires women in the workplace, to launch #POWEREDBYHER. Drawing inspiration from the cause, Ugg has created a video series that features three-star Michelin chef Dominique Crenn and artist Claire Tabouret, both of whom front the spring/summer 202 Ugg Collective global campaign. Wearing styles made in factories that partner with HERproject — the Fluff Yeah sheepskin sandal and LA Cloud Low sneaker — these women share their personal experiences of what success looks like, how they achieved it and the challenges they have had to overcome. Ugg will be donating $60,000 to HERproject, which has worked in more than 750 workplaces across 14 countries to increase the well-being, confidence and economic potential of more than 850,000 women. Since 2016, Ugg has trained roughly 25,000 women with the goal of 100,000 by 2027.

Ugg Fluff Yeah sandals CREDIT: Ugg

British designer Sophia Webster is celebrating working women around the world, as well as their children, in support of International Women’s Day. To kick off the day, the company has launched its Boss Lady collection that includes a handbag, retailing for $395; pump at $495, and children’s shoe at $195. According to the company, as a fashion brand it’s been fortunate to be part of an industry that engages strong females, noting Webster is part of the 6% of women in the U.K. to run their own businesses.

Sophia Webster Boss Lady pump. CREDIT: Sophia Webster

Banana Republic is donating $100,000 to CARE, an organization that focuses on the advancement of women and girls around the world, in recognition of International Women’s Day and in celebration of the brand’s March advertising campaign, Work Where? The initiative celebrates modern work, highlighting a diverse range of individuals who are breaking boundaries in today’s workplace. Directed by Banana Republic creative director Len Peltier, the campaign challenges the traditional notion of where, how and why we work and what we wear to do it.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn a commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Mindy Kaling Is Disrupting Hollywood — Here’s How the Star Empowers Women at Work

Female Leaders Share How to Rise Up the Ranks in a Male-Dominated Corporate World at FN Women in Power 2019

WNBA Star Katie Lou Samuelson Remembers Kobe Bryant’ Impact on Women’s Basketball