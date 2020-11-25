If you’re shopping the Black Friday deals that Inov-8 is offering, you are also helping plant some trees.

The outdoor-focused brand said it will donate 5% of all sales to wildlife and wild places conservation organization Cumbria Wildlife Trust. The money raised will go toward the organization’s carbon reduction projects, which includes planting trees and restoring peat bogs.

“Planting trees and restoring peat bogs are our best weapon against climate change because they lock away harmful carbon dioxide, so that it doesn’t leak back into the atmosphere,” explained Cumbria Wildlife Trust senior development officer Michelle Waller in a statement. “Healthy peatlands full of bogs are actually the UK’s largest carbon store — they lock away 28.5 million tonnes of CO2 in the Lake District alone. The money received from inov-8 customers’ Green Friday purchases will help us maintain these special peatlands, plant more trees, and keep carbon locked away.”

The Inov-8 “Green Friday” is underway and will come to an end Dec. 2.

Watch on FN

“The Green Friday sale had a really strong start. The initiative to donate 5% of sales to help fight against climate change is really resonating with both our fans and those new to the brand,” Inov-8 global communications manager Lee Procter said in a statement. “More new lines will be added to the sale in the coming days, and we hope that by end we’ll be able to make a significant contribution to the trust’s carbon reduction projects.”

Some of the footwear included in the sale are the brand’s Roclite 280 hiker for men and women, Bare-XF 210 V2 men’s and women’s training shoe, men’s and women’s sizes of the Mudclaw G 260 trail runner and more.

Sales on the shoes, clothing and bags are up to 70% off. Items included in the sale can be shopped at Inov-8.com/green-friday.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.