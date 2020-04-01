Hong Kong Retail Sales Plummet Record Levels as Tourism Reaches Standstill

Hong Kong retail sales fell sharply in February amid ongoing social unrest coupled with the coronavirus crisis.

According to government data, overall retail sales fell a record 44% year over year to HK$22.7 billion ($2.93 billion) in February 2020. By volume, retail sales fell by a record 46.7%.

“The business environment of retail trade will remain extremely austere in the near term, as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought inbound tourism to a standstill and severely dented local consumption demand,” a government official stated in a release.

Sales of footwear and other accessories declined 43.1% in February 2020 versus February 2019, with apparel sales falling 49.9%. Meanwhile, sales of jewelry and other valuables plummeted by a whopping 58.6%. The bright spot in the retail picture was groceries, which saw sales increase 11.1% in February year-over-year; fuel revenues also increased by 6.5%.

This marked the 13th straight month of retail sales declines in Hong Kong. The semiautonomous region has faced financial woes since the second half of 2019, when pro-democracy protests caused tourism declines and dented domestic retail. Those effects have been exacerbated by the novel coronavirus, which originated in the nearby Chinese province of Hubei in late 2019.

Historically, Chinese tourists have been a reliable source of revenues for high-end brands in Hong Kong, with the region estimated to account for between 5% and 10% of global luxury sales. But the latest figures from the Hong Kong Tourism Board show that visitor arrivals for February plummeted by 96% year-over-year, falling to just 199,000 for the month. Arrivals from mainland China dropped by 98%, to less than 100,000 individuals.

According to Johns Hopkins data from Wednesday, there are over 877,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 43,000 deaths recorded. In Hong Kong, there have been 765 known cases of the virus, with at least four dead.

