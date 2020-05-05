Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hong Kong Retail Sales Plunge as Tourism Spending Dwindles

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
A woman wearing a face mask browses for coat hangers in an IKEA retail store in Hong Kong, China, 29 March 2020. As of noon 29 March public hospitals had reported to the Department of Health the admission of 204 patients in the past 24 hours who met the reporting criteria of ARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. There are 540 patients under isolation currently.Measures taken against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus epidemic in Hong Kong, China - 29 Mar 2020
A woman wearing a face mask browses for coat hangers in an IKEA retail store in Hong Kong.
CREDIT: Jerome Favre/Rex Shutterstock

The coronavirus pandemic continues to deter consumer spending in Hong Kong, with travel restrictions halting tourist trade and government orders keeping residents away from stores amid fears of COVID-19’s spread.

According to the territory’s Census and Statistics Department, retail sales in March fell 42% from the prior year to HK$23 billion, or $2.97 billion — the 14th straight month of contraction and only a slight uptick from February’s record-low drop of 44%. By volume, retail sales in March decreased 43.8% from last year.

What’s more, retail sales during the first three months of the year were down 35% to HK$83.5 billion, or $10.77 billion. The report comes a day after Hong Kong reported that it suffered its worst quarter on record, with its gross domestic product declining 8.9% and extending its first recession in a decade. The government added that private consumption slid 10.2% during that period, while exports of services plunged 37.8%.

Related

Express to Reopen 300 Stores Before Memorial Day -- This Is the Rollout Plan

Supporting Independents: Tootsies Shoes Has New Rules for Kids' Retail

Amazon Engineer Quits Million-Dollar Job Over Alleged Whistleblower Firings

“The business environment for retail trade will remain very difficult in the near term amid the deep economic recession and sharp deterioration in the labour market,” a spokesperson for the Hong Kong government said in the statement accompanying the retail sales figures.

The Asian financial hub saw its economy begin to shrink last year when violent pro-democracy protests led to declining sales in stores and interruptions to business operations, which put pressure on retail rents. These effects have been exacerbated by the novel coronavirus, which originated in the nearby Chinese province of Hubei in late 2019.

Tourists have historically been a reliable source of revenues for many brands — particularly high-end names — in Hong Kong. (The region is estimated to account for 5% to 10% of global luxury sales.) However, the latest figures from the Hong Kong Tourism Board show that visitor arrivals for March plummeted by 98.6% year over year, falling to just over 82,200 for the month.

Despite efforts to reduce the impact of the pandemic, about 25% of retail stores in Hong Kong are expected to shut down by the end of the year. (According to the HKRMA, a total of 17,200 closures — out of the 62,400 retail stores — are expected in 2020.) The government has announced relief measures worth about HK$137.5 billion, or $17.7 billion, to help boost struggling businesses and individuals in the semiautonomous region.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad