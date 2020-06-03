H&M Temporarily Shuts Nearly 100 Stores Amid National Unrest, Donates $500K to Racial Justice Organizations

H&M said on Tuesday that it would temporarily shut 95 U.S. stores as national unrest continues following the death of George Floyd.

The Swedish-based retailer operates about 600 units in the U.S., a portion of which were already shut because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Additionally, H&M said it would donate $500,000 to help fight racial inequality, with funds going to the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and Color of Change.

“We understand that this goes far beyond a social media post. We’ve learned the hard way how much work we still must do to live by the values we believe in. We’re committed to using our voice and influence to do our part and stand up against racism and discrimination,” the company wrote on Instagram. “We support these organizations in their efforts for justice, economic rights and democratic empowerment.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin. His death has sparked protests, mostly of a peaceful nature, across the United States. But some retailers, including Adidas, Target and Walmart, have announced temporary store closures due to instances of violence and store looting in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Amid national unrest, numerous brands and retailers are speaking up — including both those that have tended to speak out on social issues as well as those that have typically remained silent. What’s more, H&M is part of a growing list of fashion and footwear companies, such as Ugg, Puma and Fila, that have announced financial contributions toward supporting racial justice issues.