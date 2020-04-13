Hermès Reportedly Raked in $2.7M in Sales at Newly Reopened China Flagship

The day it reopened to the public post-coronavirus, one of Hèrmes’ flagship stores in China reportedly raked in 19 million renminbi, or $2.7 million, in sales.

According to FN’s sister publication WWD, which cited multiple unnamed sources, the French luxury brand garnered on Saturday possibly the largest one-day revenue tally for a single boutique in China. It would be a welcomed boost for the luxury industry that has been battered amid the pandemic’s continued global spread.

The report revealed that the Guangzhou location had received a shipment of rare handbags, including a diamond-embellished Himalayan Birkin. On social media platforms Weibo and Xiaohongshu, shoppers in the capital’s province of Guangdong — the most populous in China and one of the wealthiest in the mainland — were seen flocking to the store to purchase footwear, furniture and leather goods.

FN has reached out to Hermès for comment.

The store, which spans 5,500 square feet, debuted in 2011 at Guangzhou’s Taikoo Hui shopping center. It was forced to shutter early this year when the coronavirus spread outside of Wuhan. At the height of the crisis in February, 11 of Hermès’ stores were closed in mainland China and four were shut down in Macau.

At the company’s annual financial results presentation in late February, CEO Axel Dumas said that the disruption hit “an important country for our industry at an important time.” He suggested that standalone stores have performed better than those in malls, as consumers continue to be wary of gathering in masses at a time of social distancing.

For the fiscal year, Hermès reported revenues that improved 12% at constant rates to 6.88 billion euros, or $7.51 billion at current exchange. Total profits amounted to 1.53 billion euros, or $1.67 billion. Its first-quarter sales numbers will be released on April 23.

Want more?

Hermès Continues to Feel Disruptions to Business in China Due to Coronavirus

American Companies in China Say This Is the Date When Coronavirus’ Business Impact Will Become Detrimental