Why Happy Socks Opened Its Newest Store in One of NYC’s Most Popular Neighborhoods

Happy Socks is bringing its festive styles to one of the top shopping areas in New York.

The brand opened its Union Square location today at 863 Broadway, the footwear company’s fifth storefront in the city. It joins the brand’s other locations in the neighborhoods of Soho, Times Square and Herald Square in addition to one in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The newest retail spot is Happy Socks’ second-largest in existence, creating more space to display its unique and comfortable designs with walls coated in endless merchandise.

The outside of Happy Socks’ new Union Square storefront. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

The location is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“This small strip on Broadway, just next to Union Square, is a shopping destination and an important spot for our brand to be on,” said Aleksandar Milenkovic, head of retail at Happy Socks. “It’s very rare to find vacancies here and when we got the opportunity, we jumped on it. We will use the space to create an inspiring store with parts of our new concept showcasing the full range. We have very high expectations for this store, the fifth in NYC, and we hope it will be a great showcase for the brand.”

The interior of Happy Socks’ new Union Square storefront. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

Known for its unrivaled collaborations with big names like Wiz Khalifa, the Rolling Stones and David Hasselhoff, Happy Socks offers colorful socks, patterned underwear and swimwear, beach-ready slides and more.

