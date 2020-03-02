Gucci Cancels Cruise 2021 Show in San Francisco Due to Coronavirus

Gucci has decided to cancel its cruise 2021 show.

The Italian luxury brand announced on Monday evening that it has canceled plans to host the runway event, which was scheduled to be held on May 18 in San Francisco. The deicion was made due to “the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, as a precautionary measure,” the company told FN.

“A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date, once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world,” the brand said.

Due to coronavirus, fashion weeks scheduled for Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul have either been called off or postponed. While Paris Fashion Week officially ends tomorrow, buying appointments would typically extend into mid-March but some showrooms have reportedly decided to shutter early — as many U.S. department stores and Asian retailers have canceled trips, along with some European and Middle Eastern buyers. The cruise calendar appears to be somewhat in flux amid coronavirus fears. Prada decided to postpone its cruise show, which had been scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo; Chanel is slated to show its collection on May 7 in Capri, Italy, while Dior plans to host an event on May 9 in Lecce, Italy.

Internationally, the coronavirus death toll has climbed to more than 3,000, with nearly 90,000 cases of the novel virus confirmed. The majority of infections have been contained to mainland China, where the virus originated, but there has been an increase in reports outside of the country since last week, including in South Korea, Italy and Iran. Within the U.S., where the Gucci show was scheduled to be held, 96 cases have so far been reported nationwide, with six dead.

Heightened coronavirus fears sent U.S. stocks across the board trading way down last week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all falling by more than 15% from February highs by week’s end. Any gains for 2020 were wiped out.

