Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Brand Just Launched Size-Inclusive Footwear Featuring Wide Widths for Both Men and Women

Inclusivity is a core value for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand. The company launched in 2016 as denim label and has since expanded categories to include clothing and activewear. Now, Good American is launching shoes — and it’s keeping inclusivity top of mind.

Available today is its first-ever shoe collection, which includes heels, slingbacks, sandals, flats and boots, ranging in women sizes from 4 to 14. Like all of its category expansions, being fully inclusive for all body types and genders was at the forefront.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Scandal Bootie, $275.

“We’re seeing a really exciting moment in the fashion industry, where men and women alike are breaking down gender stereotypes when it comes to their wardrobes and what defines the ‘status quo,'” CEO Emme Grede told FN. “And at Good American, we’re proud to be an inclusive community and would love to see our customer base continue to grow.”

Related Khloé Kardashian Models Dramatic Boots from the New Good American Shoe Collection -- Which Is Set to Debut This Week Khloe Kardashian Channels Cleopatra in a Metallic Bralette, Skirt & Strappy Heels Khloe Kardashian Is a 'Bombshell' In Lace-Up Leggings & the Sharpest Metallic Sandals

The brand’s footwear has been in development since 2018 as it worked to create a proprietary insole, which features The Cloud Sole, designed with “ultra-cushioned” memory foam. The insole, the company said, also has a carefully designed incline with a wider back than the standard shoe . The footwear also features ergonomically designed heels, creating a variety of widths.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Emma Boot, $345.

“It become clear that there are a limited amount of inclusive footwear options currently on the market that look cute and have any element of fashionability, so we wanted to do what we do best and fix this problem,” added Grede. “We found that most shoes and boots are only offered in one standard width. Every pair of Good American shoes is available in regular and extended widths around feet calves, and thighs to fit all body types.”

Overall, there are 72 unique sizing variables for consumers to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Icon Pump, $169.

The shoes, manufactured in Spain, range in price from $139 to $375 and feature recycled leather and suede.