GOAT is bringing plenty of star power to its Black Friday event this year.

The secondary market standout has created an eight-day event for its global community of more than 30 million members that includes three rounds of feature daily drops, trivia, the chance to win more than $100,000 in GOAT credits as well as thousands of other prizes. The event will take a look at the boutiques, artists and musicians who have had the greatest influence on sneaker culture over the past decade.

To pull this off, GOAT recruited the likes of rappers Saweetie and A$AP Nast, legendary footwear designer Steven Smith, NBA standout Kyle Kuzma and several others. The aforementioned names have teamed up with the resale platform to highlight the greatest sneakers of the last 10 years.

“GOAT’s Black Friday event has become a moment for our global community to come together to celebrate sneakers. In many ways, Black Friday put GOAT on the map in our first year and each year we work hard to deliver an incredible experience for our community, while paying homage to the culture,” GOAT Group co-founder and CEO Eddy Lu said in a statement.

How to navigate the 2020 GOAT Black Friday event on your app. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

To enter, an updated GOAT app is required. All prizes offered will be listed under the GOAT Black Friday tab, and prizes will be updated throughout the event. Participants will start with 100 tickets and more can be earned by going through event activities.

The first round comes to an end today at 10 a.m. PT. The second round will then start and come to an end on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. The third and final round will then begin and come to an end on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The winners will be announced within 24 hours of the end of each round, and the deadline to claim prizes will be either Dec. 3 by 11:59 p.m. PT or within 48 hours of being notified for “Mega Prizes.”

The GOAT Black Friday event is going on now and will come to an end on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. PT. The full list of rules for the event can be seen at GOAT.com/blackfriday.