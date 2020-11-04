Gap Gets Roasted on Twitter After Sharing ‘Tone Deaf’ Half-Blue, Half-Red Sweatshirt Amid Election

Gap has been accused of being “tone deaf” by some Twitter user after sharing an ad with the message of unifying Democrats and Republicans as the country awaits results of the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, the retail company shared a 2-second clip that showed a half-blue, half-red sweatshirt being zipped up.

“The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward,” Gap wrote alongside the advertisement, adding blue and red heart emojis.

The tweet quickly sparked backlash with social media users slamming the brand as “insensitive.”

“I would rather wear a half a blue sweatshirt. This is insensitive and tone deaf,” one Twitter user wrote.

Related Gap's Slippers, Cozy Sweaters & More Are Up to 50% off During Its Flash Sale Industry Moves: Lululemon and Columbia Make Changes to Senior Leadership Teams + More Gap Is Closing Hundreds of Stores as It Focuses on E-Commerce and Off-Mall Sales

“Why did gap feel it was best suited to calm a nation on edge in the first place,” another tweet read.

Watch on FN

I woud rather wear half a blue sweatshirt. This is insensitive and tone deaf. — Jessie ☕ (@JessieTeaSippin) November 4, 2020

funniest genre of brand scandals are the tweets no one asked for that gets them in trouble. why did gap feel it was best suited to calm a nation on edge in the first place https://t.co/paUUptZR6N — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 4, 2020

thanks @gap i’m gonna wear this on the battlefield in the civil war to symbolize how we should all be getting along better pic.twitter.com/vWUbo8aSzb — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) November 4, 2020

“Thanks @gap i’m gonna wear this on the battlefield in the civil war to symbolize how we should all be getting along better,” said another.

“This tweet needs to fall back into the gap,” another commented.

A different social media user simply shared a GIF of Andy Samberg saying: “Read the room.”

This tweet needs to fall back into the gap. — Peter Nygaard (@RetepAdam) November 4, 2020

Chrissy Teigen even joined the conversation, writing: “Yay we can just walk sideways depending on the city we’re in.”

“Whoever hosts snl this week should come out wearing that gap sweatshirt and act like that’s totally normal human behavior,” another social media user expressed.

You gathered @Gap together mighty quick. The tweet is gone and thank the heavens. That sweatshirt was ugly af. — Brit Jones (@the_britjones) November 4, 2020

whoever hosts snl this week should come out wearing that gap sweatshirt and act like that’s totally normal human behavior — Melody Joy Kramer (@mkramer) November 4, 2020

While the roasts continue, Gap has since deleted the tweet.

A spokesperson for the Gap did not immediately respond to Footwear News’ request for comment.

A representative for the brand did, however, issue a statement to The New York Times, admitting that it was “just too soon for this message.”

“From the start we have been a brand that bridges the gap between individuals, cultures and generations,” the statement read. “The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”