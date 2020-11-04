×
Gap Gets Roasted on Twitter After Sharing ‘Tone Deaf’ Half-Blue, Half-Red Sweatshirt Amid Election

By Robyn Merrett
FILE - This Aug. 23, 2018, file photo shows a window display at a Gap Kids clothing store in Winter Park, Fla. Gap is moving away from the nation’s malls. The brand, which was for decades a fixture at shopping malls around the country, said that it will be closing 220 stores _ or one third of its store base by early 2024 _ and focus on outlet malls and its e-commerce business. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Gap
CREDIT: AP

Gap has been accused of being “tone deaf” by some Twitter user after sharing an ad with the message of unifying Democrats and Republicans as the country awaits results of the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, the retail company shared a 2-second clip that showed a half-blue, half-red sweatshirt being zipped up.

“The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward,” Gap wrote alongside the advertisement, adding blue and red heart emojis.

The tweet quickly sparked backlash with social media users slamming the brand as “insensitive.”

“I would rather wear a half a blue sweatshirt. This is insensitive and tone deaf,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Why did gap feel it was best suited to calm a nation on edge in the first place,” another tweet read.

“Thanks @gap i’m gonna wear this on the battlefield in the civil war to symbolize how we should all be getting along better,” said another.

“This tweet needs to fall back into the gap,” another commented.

A different social media user simply shared a GIF of Andy Samberg saying: “Read the room.”

Chrissy Teigen even joined the conversation, writing: “Yay we can just walk sideways depending on the city we’re in.”

“Whoever hosts snl this week should come out wearing that gap sweatshirt and act like that’s totally normal human behavior,” another social media user expressed.

While the roasts continue, Gap has since deleted the tweet.

A spokesperson for the Gap did not immediately respond to Footwear News’ request for comment.

A representative for the brand did, however, issue a statement to The New York Times, admitting that it was “just too soon for this message.”

“From the start we have been a brand that bridges the gap between individuals, cultures and generations,” the statement read. “The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

