Gap Is Selling Face Masks to Businesses in Lots of 100,000

Gap Inc. has a new business — and no, it’s not with Yeezy.

The San Francisco-based chain today announced the launch of a business-to-business product program offering reusable, non-medical cloth face masks for large companies to offer employees as they return to work.

To date, the apparel and accessories company says it has sold about 10 million face masks to employers, with the City of New York, the State of California and Kaiser Permanente among its clients. Customers can purchase a minimum of 100,000 units in various colors and swatches. Prices begin at $9 for five units and go up with the addition of ear stoppers or custom logos. Across its namesake Gap brand as well as other owned labels such as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, the company has also sold millions of masks to individual consumers as face coverings continue to be recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In the face of this pandemic, the Gap Inc. team was able to quickly respond to a customer need for masks. Since then, we’ve sold millions of non-medical grade masks to customers across our brands,” said Gap Inc. head of e-commerce and technology John Strain. “We quickly started hearing from companies like ours who wanted to be able to supply their employees with the same product, so we’re excited to extend our high-quality reusable, non-medical grade cloth face mask offering to organizations that want to help protect their employees as they re-enter the workforce.”

In May, Gap’s owned brands began to reopen doors after nearly two months of closures with masks made newly available for purchase. Across its labels, Gap donated more than 200,000 face masks to community organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America and Baby2Baby.

Additionally, during the pandemic, Gap Foundation made a donation of $1 million to local, state, national and international nonprofit organizations to aid in COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts. What’s more, the company sourced millions of non-medical masks and other personal protective equipment for the medical community and offered up space in its distribution centers to house emergency supplies for first responders.