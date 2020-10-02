Gap Is Hiring for the Holidays — Here Are the Roles It’s Looking For

Gap Inc. is looking for workers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The retail group — parent to its namesake chain, as well as the Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Janie and Jack labels — announced on Thursday that it was seeking to hire seasonal employees for its stores, plus its customer contact centers and fulfillment centers.

The roles, the retailer noted, would include packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment and customer service. Gap also seeks to employ additional workers for contactless services, such as curbside pickup and buy online, pick up in store, as it experiences a surge in online demand.

“We are thrilled to add seasonal talent to our growing teams across the U.S. and Canada in a time when it’s needed most,” head of people and culture Sheila Peters said in a statement. “At Gap Inc., we know the holiday season will be different this year and are committed to helping our teams provide our loyal customers with a safe and seamless shopping experience for all their gifting needs.”

During the second quarter, Gap Inc.’s online business nearly doubled year-over-year amid coronavirus-related lockdowns: It saw a 95% increase in online sales, offset by a 48% decline in physical store sales, which was impacted by partial closures during the quarter. What’s more, the company acquired roughly 3.5 million new customers through its online channels in the period.

For the three months ended Aug. 1, the retailer posted a loss of 17 cents per share and an 18% drop in revenues to $3.28 billion. Both figures, however, were still better than analysts’ forecasts of a loss of 41 cents and revenues of $2.91 billion.

Yesterday’s news follows Gap Inc.’s hiring of more than 50,000 employees in the first half of the year. (In late March, it placed the majority of its store teams in the U.S. and Canada on unpaid leave, as well as opted to reduce headcount across its corporate functions.) Associates at its customer contact centers have the option to work remotely, while fulfillment center workers can choose what hours they prefer to work during the days, nights and weekends. The company is offering positions across six fulfillment locations and three customer contact units in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the San Francisco-based business, seasonal employees will get 50% off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy stores; 30% off at Outlet and Factory stores; and 25% off at Athleta stores. Benefits include access to wellness offerings and services such as flu shots, telehealth sessions, access to daycare services, as well as discounts on vision and dental programs.