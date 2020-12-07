These Francesca’s Stores Are Closing for Good

Francesca’s Holdings Corp. is closing hundreds of stores for good.
On Friday, in a motion submitted to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the Houston-based chain revealed plans to shut down 97 outposts that are “currently underperforming relative to lease costs.”
The apparel and accessories retailer previously announced intentions to permanently shutter 137 units by the end of January. In a mid-November filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it said that it expected to incur total impairment charges of about $29 million to $33 million as a result of the move, depending on factors such as the timing of the closures and the outcome of negotiations with third parties.
However, Francesca’s shared in its Chapter 11 filing late last week that it could close additional locations as part of the bankruptcy process. As of Thursday, 558 of its boutiques were open for business.
Here, FN lists the Francesca’s stores that are set for permanent closure.
Alabama
- Regency Square in Florence
Arizona
- Aspen Place in Flagstaff
- Westgate Outlet in Glendale
Arkansas
- McCain Mall in North Little Rock
- Outlets at Little Rock in Little Rock
California
- Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista
- Gilroy Premium Outlets in Gilroy
- San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore
- The Shops at Mission Viejo in Mission Viejo
- Ontario Mills in Ontario
- Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara
- Westfield UTC in San Diego
- Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield
Colorado
- Aspen Grove in Littleton
- Colorado Mills in Lakewood
- Flat Iron Crossing in Broomfield
- Pueblo Mall in Pueblo
Connecticut
- Foxwoods Outlet in Mashantucket
- Westfield Trumbull in Trumbull
Florida
- The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens
- Governor’s Square in Tallahassee
- Ellenton Premium Outlets in Ellenton
- St. Augustine Outlet in Saint Augustine
- Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines
- Pier Park in Panama City Beach
- Vero Beach Out lets in Vero Beach
Georgia
- North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawsonville
- Atlantic Station in Atlanta
- Locust Grove Outlet in Locust Grove
Illinois
- The Arboretum of South Barrington in South Barrington
- Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora
- Orland Park Crossing in Orland Park
- Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont
- Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet
Indiana
- Muncie Mall in Muncie
- Eastland Mall in Evansville
Louisiana
- Mall at St. Vincent in Shreveport
- Pecanland Mall in Monroe
- Fremaux Town Center in Slidell
Maryland
- Bethesda Row in Bethesda
Massachusetts
- 16 State Street in Newburyport
- Assembly Row in Somerville
- Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield
Michigan
- Birch Run Premium Outlets in Birch Run
- Fashion Square in Saginaw
- The Somerset Collection North in Troy
- Southland Mall in Taylor
- Howell Outlet Center in Howell
Minnesota
- Burnsville Center in Burnsville
Mississippi
- Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl
- Memphis Outlet in Southaven
Montana
- Southgate Mall in Missoula
Nebraska
- SouthPointe Pavilions in Lincoln
Nevada
- Las Vegas Premium Outlet North in Las Vegas
New Hampshire
- The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem
- Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack
New Jersey
- Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing
- The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth
- Deptford Mall in Deptford
- 161 East Broad Street in Westfield
- Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge
New York
- Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls
- Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights
- 1327 Third Avenue in New York City
- Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie
- Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley
- 2345 Broadway in New York City
- Sunrise Mall in Massapequa
- Deer Park Outlets in Deer Park
- Roosevelt Field in Garden City
- Ridge Hill in Yonkers
North Dakota
- Columbia Mall in Grand Forks
Ohio
- Beachwood Place
- Lima Mall in Lima
Oklahoma
- Lake View Pointe in Stillwater
Oregon
- Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley
- Woodburn Premium Outlets in Woodburn
Pennsylvania
- The Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Harrisburg
- Millcreek Mall in Erie
Tennessee
- Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis
Texas
- Grand Prairie Premium Outlets in Grand Prairie
- Grapevine Mills in Grapevine
- Hulen Mall in Fort Worth
- Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio
- Broadway Square in Tyler
- Killeen Mall in Killeen
Utah
- Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi
- Station Park in Farmington
Virginia
- Mosaic District in Fairfax
- Springfield Town Center in Springfield
Washington
- Centralia Outlets in Centralia
- Columbia Center in Kennewick
- River Park Square in Spokane
- Tacoma Mall in Tacoma
Washington, D.C.
- 3128 Main Street
Wisconsin
- Corners of Brookfield in Brookfield
- Southridge Mall in Greendale