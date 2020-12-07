These Francesca’s Stores Are Closing for Good

Outside the Francesca's store at The Town Center at Levis Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Francesca’s Holdings Corp. is closing hundreds of stores for good.

On Friday, in a motion submitted to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the Houston-based chain revealed plans to shut down 97 outposts that are “currently underperforming relative to lease costs.”

The apparel and accessories retailer previously announced intentions to permanently shutter 137 units by the end of January. In a mid-November filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it said that it expected to incur total impairment charges of about $29 million to $33 million as a result of the move, depending on factors such as the timing of the closures and the outcome of negotiations with third parties.

However, Francesca’s shared in its Chapter 11 filing late last week that it could close additional locations as part of the bankruptcy process. As of Thursday, 558 of its boutiques were open for business.

Here, FN lists the Francesca’s stores that are set for permanent closure.

Alabama

Regency Square in Florence

Arizona

Aspen Place in Flagstaff

Westgate Outlet in Glendale

Arkansas

McCain Mall in North Little Rock

Outlets at Little Rock in Little Rock

California

Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista

Gilroy Premium Outlets in Gilroy

San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore

The Shops at Mission Viejo in Mission Viejo

Ontario Mills in Ontario

Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara

Westfield UTC in San Diego

Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield

Colorado

Aspen Grove in Littleton

Colorado Mills in Lakewood

Flat Iron Crossing in Broomfield

Pueblo Mall in Pueblo

Connecticut

Foxwoods Outlet in Mashantucket

Westfield Trumbull in Trumbull

Florida

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens

Governor’s Square in Tallahassee

Ellenton Premium Outlets in Ellenton

St. Augustine Outlet in Saint Augustine

Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines

Pier Park in Panama City Beach

Vero Beach Out lets in Vero Beach

Georgia

North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawsonville

Atlantic Station in Atlanta

Locust Grove Outlet in Locust Grove

Illinois

The Arboretum of South Barrington in South Barrington

Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora

Orland Park Crossing in Orland Park

Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont

Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet

Indiana

Muncie Mall in Muncie

Eastland Mall in Evansville

Louisiana

Mall at St. Vincent in Shreveport

Pecanland Mall in Monroe

Fremaux Town Center in Slidell

Maryland

Bethesda Row in Bethesda

Massachusetts

16 State Street in Newburyport

Assembly Row in Somerville

Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield

Michigan

Birch Run Premium Outlets in Birch Run

Fashion Square in Saginaw

The Somerset Collection North in Troy

Southland Mall in Taylor

Howell Outlet Center in Howell

Minnesota

Burnsville Center in Burnsville

Mississippi

Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl

Memphis Outlet in Southaven

Montana

Southgate Mall in Missoula

Nebraska

SouthPointe Pavilions in Lincoln

Nevada

Las Vegas Premium Outlet North in Las Vegas

New Hampshire

The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem

Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack

New Jersey

Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing

The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth

Deptford Mall in Deptford

161 East Broad Street in Westfield

Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge

New York

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls

Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights

1327 Third Avenue in New York City

Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley

2345 Broadway in New York City

Sunrise Mall in Massapequa

Deer Park Outlets in Deer Park

Roosevelt Field in Garden City

Ridge Hill in Yonkers

North Dakota

Columbia Mall in Grand Forks

Ohio

Beachwood Place

Lima Mall in Lima

Oklahoma

Lake View Pointe in Stillwater

Oregon

Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley

Woodburn Premium Outlets in Woodburn

Pennsylvania

The Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Harrisburg

Millcreek Mall in Erie

Tennessee

Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis

Texas

Grand Prairie Premium Outlets in Grand Prairie

Grapevine Mills in Grapevine

Hulen Mall in Fort Worth

Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio

Broadway Square in Tyler

Killeen Mall in Killeen

Utah

Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi

Station Park in Farmington

Virginia

Mosaic District in Fairfax

Springfield Town Center in Springfield

Washington

Centralia Outlets in Centralia

Columbia Center in Kennewick

River Park Square in Spokane

Tacoma Mall in Tacoma

Washington, D.C.

3128 Main Street

Wisconsin