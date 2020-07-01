All the Footwear Trade Shows Coming Up in 2020 — Both Online & In-Person

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the fashion calendar, and the industry is now working to re-create or reinvent footwear trade shows in an environment where travel and safety issues are constantly changing.

Below is a comprehensive calendar (listed by date) of all the global footwear trade shows scheduled for the remainder of 2020. While some have transitioned to an online-only format or added virtual components, most event organizers are moving forward with plans for in-person gatherings later this summer or fall and are taking steps to implement all the necessary health and safety measures.

FN will continue to update this list with any new developments in trade show news.

[JULY]

The Materials Show

July 15-Aug. 15 — Online only

Americanevents.com

After canceling its regular regional events, the new Digital Materials Show will offer exhibitors “virtual booths,” enabling suppliers to present a digital twin of their materials to brands. Additionally, the event will include interactive webinars and live networking sessions.

Cabana

July 20 — Online only

Libertyfairs.com

Show organizer Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Fairs is turning its Miami-based Cabana show into a virtual marketplace, using the Joor Passport technology.

Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2018. CREDIT: Outdoor Retailer

Outdoor Retailer

July 21-23 — Online only

Outdoorretailer.com

OR canceled its physical market, originally slated for late June, but will now host a digital education series in July for the outdoor community. Outdoor Retailer Online will consist of three days of live video conversations highlighting current industry topics and delivering inspiration and actionable insight.

Bluegrass Buyer’s Market

July 26-27 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.

Silverliningshows.com

[AUGUST]

LA Market Week/LA Kids Market

Aug. 2-5 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

Label Array

Aug. 3-5 — Building C, California Market Center, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

A presentation at Liberty Fairs in New York. CREDIT: Liberty Fairs

Liberty Fairs

Aug. 3-5 — Online only

Sept. 21-23 — Pier 36, New York

Libertyfairs.com

For August, Liberty Fairs will host a virtual marketplace using the Joor Passport technology, allowing brands and retailers to transact business directly online. Its September trade show is scheduled to take place in New York, with all the required safety precautions.

Aug. 3-7 — Member showrooms, New York City

FFANY.org

Due to travel restrictions, FFANY will not be hosting offsite brand showcases during market week, or partnering on presentations at local venues. However, many member showrooms will be open and presenting their spring ’21 product lines. And FFANY is collaborating with Footwear News on virtual programming in lieu of the traditional footwear trade show.

Northwest Shoe Travelers Market

Aug. 7-9 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.

NWshoetravelers.com

Chicago Shoe Market

Aug. 12-13 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.

Chicagoshoemarket.com

AFA Expo (formerly Toronto Shoe Show)

Aug. 15-17 — Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto

Afacanada.com

Atlanta Shoe Market

Aug. 22-24 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Atlantashoemarket.com

The Atlanta Shoe Market is proceeding forward with its August edition, and the footwear trade show is following all guidelines set forth by the CDC, as well as the executive orders issued by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as its minimum standards.

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Aug. 25-28; Oct. 20-23 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

The Dallas show hosted an in-person event in June, with over 400 showrooms participating. According to organizers of the apparel and footwear trade show, buyer attendance was 85% of its previous levels, prompting an upbeat outlook for its August edition.

Michigan Shoe Market

Aug. 26-28 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Livonia, Mich.

Michiganshoeshow.com

Gallery Shoes

Aug. 30-Sept. 1 — Areal Bohler, Dusseldorf, Germany

Gallery-shoes.com

[SEPTEMBER]

Shoe Market of the Americas (SMOTA)

TBD September/October — Miami

Smota.com

Who’s Next

Sept. 4-7 — Porte de Versailles, Paris

Whosnext.com

Mos Shoes

Sept. 8-11 — Crocus Expo, Moscow

Mosshoes.com

Footwear Innovation Summit

Sept. 10-22 — HJ International Hotel, Dongguan, China

Dec. 3-4 — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Footwearinnovationsummit.com

Northwest Market Association

Sept. 12-15 — Embassy Suites, Tigard, Ore.

Northwestmarket.org

Boston Shoe Travelers Northeast Expo

Sept. 13-14 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.

Bostonshoetravelers.org

Premiere Vision

Sept. 15-17 — Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris

Premierevision.com

Project

Sept. 17-18 — Shibuya Hikarie, Tokyo

Sept. 22-24 — Jacob Javits Center, New York

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Projectfashionevents.com

MOMAD

Sept. 18-20 — Hall 6, IFEMA – Feria de Madrid

Ifema.es

Inside the February 2019 edition of Micam CREDIT: Courtesy

Micam Milano

Sept. 20-23 — Fieramilano, Rho, Italy

Milano.themicam.com

Plans are under way for the footwear trade show to be held in-person. Micam — in partnership with venue Fiera Milano — said it is working on stepped-up sanitation initiatives. The trade show also has partnered with NuOrder on a virtual marketplace to help companies expand their reach beyond the physical show.

Mipel

Sept. 20-23 — Pavilion 10, Fieramilano, Rho, Italy

Mipel.com

Capsule

Sept. 21-23 — Pier 36, New York

Capsuleshow.com

Lineapelle

Sept. 22-23 — Fieramilano, Rho, Italy

Lineapelle-fair.it

In a special event called “A New Point of View,” exhibitors will present carryover and new leathers collections for summer ’21 and winter ’22. All prescribed safety measures will be adopted at the show, including creating a regulated path for movement, to prevent gatherings.

Coterie/Sole Commerce/Children’s Club

Sept. 22-24 — Jacob Javits Center, New York

Coteriefashionevents.com

In late September, Coterie plans to host in-person events in New York, including Fame, Moda, Children’s Club and Sole Commerce, the footwear trade show. In addition to the live gatherings, a digital trade event will run Sept. 1-Oct. 1, allowing brands and retailers the opportunity for an expanded marketplace and continued commerce.

The Las Vegas Convention Center, home of Magic Market Week, is undergoing a renovation and expansion. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Magic/Micam Americas/Sourcing @ Magic

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Magicfashionevents.com

Magic Marketplace is currently slated to go forward in-person and will include Project, WWD Magic and Micam Americas, the new footwear trade show. The September edition will feature more-intimate markets taking place within the larger venue. The Magic team also is developing a reimagined layout that will allow for appropriate social distancing, and it has partnered with NuOrder to create a virtual marketplace to connect brands and retailers before and after the event.

[OCTOBER]

Premiere Classe

Oct. 2-5 — Jardin des Tuileries, Paris

Premiere-classe.com

Tranoi Women’s & Accessories

Oct. 2-5 — Palais de la Bourse, Paris

Tranoi.com

[DECEMBER]

The Running Event

Dec. 1-3 — Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

Therunningevent.com

Expo Riva Schuh

Dec. 11-14 — Riva del Garda Exhibition Center, Riva del Garda, Italy

Exporivaschuh.it

>>The following footwear trade shows will host their next events in early 2021: Couromoda; Fashion Access/APLF; ISPO Munich; Pitti Uomo and Pitti Bimbo; Pure London; and SHOT Show