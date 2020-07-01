All the Footwear Trade Shows Coming Up in 2020 — Both Online & In-Person

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the fashion calendar, and the industry is now working to re-create or reinvent footwear trade shows in an environment where travel and safety issues are constantly changing.
Below is a comprehensive calendar (listed by date) of all the global footwear trade shows scheduled for the remainder of 2020. While some have transitioned to an online-only format or added virtual components, most event organizers are moving forward with plans for in-person gatherings later this summer or fall and are taking steps to implement all the necessary health and safety measures.
FN will continue to update this list with any new developments in trade show news.
[JULY]
The Materials Show
July 15-Aug. 15 — Online only
Americanevents.com
After canceling its regular regional events, the new Digital Materials Show will offer exhibitors “virtual booths,” enabling suppliers to present a digital twin of their materials to brands. Additionally, the event will include interactive webinars and live networking sessions.
Cabana
July 20 — Online only
Libertyfairs.com
Show organizer Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Fairs is turning its Miami-based Cabana show into a virtual marketplace, using the Joor Passport technology.
Outdoor Retailer
July 21-23 — Online only
Outdoorretailer.com
OR canceled its physical market, originally slated for late June, but will now host a digital education series in July for the outdoor community. Outdoor Retailer Online will consist of three days of live video conversations highlighting current industry topics and delivering inspiration and actionable insight.
Bluegrass Buyer’s Market
July 26-27 — Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.
Silverliningshows.com
[AUGUST]
LA Market Week/LA Kids Market
Aug. 2-5 — California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
Label Array
Aug. 3-5 — Building C, California Market Center, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
Liberty Fairs
Aug. 3-5 — Online only
Sept. 21-23 — Pier 36, New York
Libertyfairs.com
For August, Liberty Fairs will host a virtual marketplace using the Joor Passport technology, allowing brands and retailers to transact business directly online. Its September trade show is scheduled to take place in New York, with all the required safety precautions.
FFANY
Aug. 3-7 — Member showrooms, New York City
FFANY.org
Due to travel restrictions, FFANY will not be hosting offsite brand showcases during market week, or partnering on presentations at local venues. However, many member showrooms will be open and presenting their spring ’21 product lines. And FFANY is collaborating with Footwear News on virtual programming in lieu of the traditional footwear trade show.
Northwest Shoe Travelers Market
Aug. 7-9 — Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, Minn.
NWshoetravelers.com
Chicago Shoe Market
Aug. 12-13 — Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.
Chicagoshoemarket.com
AFA Expo (formerly Toronto Shoe Show)
Aug. 15-17 — Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto
Afacanada.com
Atlanta Shoe Market
Aug. 22-24 — Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Atlantashoemarket.com
The Atlanta Shoe Market is proceeding forward with its August edition, and the footwear trade show is following all guidelines set forth by the CDC, as well as the executive orders issued by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as its minimum standards.
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
Aug. 25-28; Oct. 20-23 — Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
The Dallas show hosted an in-person event in June, with over 400 showrooms participating. According to organizers of the apparel and footwear trade show, buyer attendance was 85% of its previous levels, prompting an upbeat outlook for its August edition.
Michigan Shoe Market
Aug. 26-28 — Embassy Suites Hotel, Livonia, Mich.
Michiganshoeshow.com
Gallery Shoes
Aug. 30-Sept. 1 — Areal Bohler, Dusseldorf, Germany
Gallery-shoes.com
[SEPTEMBER]
Shoe Market of the Americas (SMOTA)
TBD September/October — Miami
Smota.com
Who’s Next
Sept. 4-7 — Porte de Versailles, Paris
Whosnext.com
Mos Shoes
Sept. 8-11 — Crocus Expo, Moscow
Mosshoes.com
Footwear Innovation Summit
Sept. 10-22 — HJ International Hotel, Dongguan, China
Dec. 3-4 — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Footwearinnovationsummit.com
Northwest Market Association
Sept. 12-15 — Embassy Suites, Tigard, Ore.
Northwestmarket.org
Boston Shoe Travelers Northeast Expo
Sept. 13-14 — DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org
Premiere Vision
Sept. 15-17 — Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris
Premierevision.com
Project
Sept. 17-18 — Shibuya Hikarie, Tokyo
Sept. 22-24 — Jacob Javits Center, New York
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Projectfashionevents.com
MOMAD
Sept. 18-20 — Hall 6, IFEMA – Feria de Madrid
Ifema.es
Micam Milano
Sept. 20-23 — Fieramilano, Rho, Italy
Milano.themicam.com
Plans are under way for the footwear trade show to be held in-person. Micam — in partnership with venue Fiera Milano — said it is working on stepped-up sanitation initiatives. The trade show also has partnered with NuOrder on a virtual marketplace to help companies expand their reach beyond the physical show.
Mipel
Sept. 20-23 — Pavilion 10, Fieramilano, Rho, Italy
Mipel.com
Capsule
Sept. 21-23 — Pier 36, New York
Capsuleshow.com
Lineapelle
Sept. 22-23 — Fieramilano, Rho, Italy
Lineapelle-fair.it
In a special event called “A New Point of View,” exhibitors will present carryover and new leathers collections for summer ’21 and winter ’22. All prescribed safety measures will be adopted at the show, including creating a regulated path for movement, to prevent gatherings.
Coterie/Sole Commerce/Children’s Club
Sept. 22-24 — Jacob Javits Center, New York
Coteriefashionevents.com
In late September, Coterie plans to host in-person events in New York, including Fame, Moda, Children’s Club and Sole Commerce, the footwear trade show. In addition to the live gatherings, a digital trade event will run Sept. 1-Oct. 1, allowing brands and retailers the opportunity for an expanded marketplace and continued commerce.
Magic/Micam Americas/Sourcing @ Magic
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 — Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Magicfashionevents.com
Magic Marketplace is currently slated to go forward in-person and will include Project, WWD Magic and Micam Americas, the new footwear trade show. The September edition will feature more-intimate markets taking place within the larger venue. The Magic team also is developing a reimagined layout that will allow for appropriate social distancing, and it has partnered with NuOrder to create a virtual marketplace to connect brands and retailers before and after the event.
[OCTOBER]
Premiere Classe
Oct. 2-5 — Jardin des Tuileries, Paris
Premiere-classe.com
Tranoi Women’s & Accessories
Oct. 2-5 — Palais de la Bourse, Paris
Tranoi.com
[DECEMBER]
The Running Event
Dec. 1-3 — Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas
Therunningevent.com
Expo Riva Schuh
Dec. 11-14 — Riva del Garda Exhibition Center, Riva del Garda, Italy
Exporivaschuh.it
>>The following footwear trade shows will host their next events in early 2021: Couromoda; Fashion Access/APLF; ISPO Munich; Pitti Uomo and Pitti Bimbo; Pure London; and SHOT Show