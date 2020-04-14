FN’s ‘Leading in a Crisis’ Webinar Series Continues With Fila North America President Jennifer Estabrook & Klarna’s US Head

FN’s “Leading in a Crisis” webinar series will next explore leadership strategy in the athletic industry, which has been challenged by the massive disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 22 at 11 a.m., Jennifer Estabrook, president of Fila North America, and David Sykes, head of Klarna US, will join FN Editorial Director Michael Atmore to discuss “Athletic Sales in the Pandemic.”

FN’s webinar series has been examining how footwear executives are addressing their new circumstances and implementing fresh strategies, from working remotely to pivoting their e-commerce strategies.

In this next installment, Estabrook, who is the company’s first female president, will draw on her experience leading a global brand that has undergone a recent resurgence. (The Fila Disruptor 2 won the FNAA Shoe of the Year award in 2018.)

“Before the crisis hit, we were redoubling our efforts to have a greater share of voice in a noisy marketplace,” Estabrook told FN.

After assuming the title in 2019, following the death of president Jon Epstein, Estabrook now faces the challenge of leading Fila North America through the pandemic.

“What makes this crisis so challenging is that none of us knows when this is going to end and what it is going to be like when ‘normal’ life resumes,” said Estabrook. “We are not used to living in such an extended state of uncertainty both in our business lives and, even more so, in our personal lives.”

Sykes, who leads the US division of payment solution Klarna, will provide additional insight into the radical changes in spending trends, the importance of payment plans and new, generational shopping patterns.

David Sykes, head of Klarna US. CREDIT: Courtesy of Klarna

Earlier webinars in the series featured Atmore in conversation with Foot Locker president and CEO Dick Johnson and Deckers president and CEO Dave Powers.

Johnson believes will be a return to normal spending for the retail industry, but that the landscape will continue to evolve. The physical store experience, in particular, will undergo a transformation, the executive said. Foot Locker currently counts 3,129 retail stores in 27 countries.

In the second episode, Powers shared his perspective on leading a portfolio of brands through the pandemic, and the importance of maintaining a connection with the consumer – without pushing for sales.

The value of Ugg and Teva in customers’ lives has enabled Deckers to remain confident that it will not only survive this moment, but emerge in a strong position. Powers recommended that other brands prepare for how they will hit the ground running, once stores are back in operation.

